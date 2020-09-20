J.J. Watt jumps to No. 36 on NFL's all-time sack list

With a pair of sacks in Week 2, J.J. Watt passed three players and now ranks No. 36 on the NFL's all-time sack list.
In his tenth NFL season, Watt now owns a franchise-record 98.0 career sacks, which is the second-most in the NFL since 2011 and the fourth-most in NFL history through 114 games.
In the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, Watt chased down quarterback Lamar Jackson for a loss of four yards. With the play, the Texans five-time All-Pro also becomes the first player in franchise history to record a sack in nine different seasons.
Watt met Jackson again in the second quarter, when he brought him down for a loss of six yards for his 26th career multi-sack game, the most in team history and the most in the NFL since 2011. Although the Texans defense posted four sacks on Sunday, Houston fell 33-16 to the Ravens.
"I mean it's good to get the sack, obviously, but I prefer wins," Watt said. "So it's, individual stuff doesn't matter a whole lot when you're not winning, so just trying to win."
Watt finished with two solo tackles, 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, one pass defensed and three quarterback hits.