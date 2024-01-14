J.J. Watt: "Unbelievably Exciting Time Down There" | Wild Card Round

Jan 13, 2024 at 09:00 PM
Josh Koch
jj-watt

Every Wednesday, Texans Ring of Honor inductee J.J. Watt joins the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN for his weekly appearance.

This week, Watt and McAfee, who played for the Indianapolis Colts for eight seasons, dove into the Texans clinching a playoff berth and also locking up the AFC South crown.

"It is obviously an unbelievably exciting time down there, not only currently with being in the playoffs, hosting a home playoff game but also just knowing what they're set up for in the future," Watt said during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "With DeMeco as a head coach with C.J. at quarterback, with the cap space that they have and now that's going to be a premiere destination for free agents."

Heading into the 2023 season, coming off a strong draft and offseason, Watt had confidence that Houston had a chance to make a big splash this year.

"Before the season I said that they could be a possible 10-win team, a playoff team," he said. "They do look great. I mean it's awesome. I hope the place is rocking on Saturday and it'll be a lot of fun to watch. I think they've got a great shot."

The Texans are the first team in NFL history to win their division with a rookie quarterback and a rookie head coach.

"DeMeco Ryans is the catalyst for it all," Watt said about the Texans success. "That's truly just the honest fact … He is an incredible motivator, he is an incredibly smart, experienced coach. He knows how to get that information into his players and to pull the best out of them. He's done that." 

As remarkable as Ryans' inaugural season as a head coach in the NFL has been, equally has Stroud's rookie season. 

Stroud was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for a second time this year on Wednesday after passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-19 victory over the Colts on Saturday.

The Texans rookie signal-caller has passed for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns this year and should be considered a front-runner for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. 

"Every step of the way C.J. has done it right and I do think DeMeco is an embodiment of that," Watt said.

Related Content

news

Big Play Breakdown | Texans vs. Browns, Wild Card Round

Wow, WOW!!! What a Wild Card weekend for the good guys
news

MVP…MVP: Stroud draws chants in AFC Wild Card Round victory

Stroud in his first NFL Playoff appearance had pieced together an MVP-caliber performance going 16 for 21 for 274 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. 
news

"Dream come true": C.J. Stroud lights up Browns in playoff W | Wild Card Round

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes in a near-flawless performance Saturday afternoon. The Texans trounced Cleveland, 45-14, to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
news

Bring the Noise: Texans Fans Create Playoff Atmosphere| Wild Card Round

As Ka'imi Fairbairn took his steps back to lineup for the opening kickoff, a sold out NRG Stadium rose to its feet. 
news

"Pick"ture Perfect: Texans defense comes up big in Playoff Victory | Wild Card Round

DeMeco Ryans wanted his defense to attack. 
news

Who's next? Texans must wait to know next opponent | Wild Card Round

The Houston Texans shellacked the Cleveland Browns, 45-14, on Saturday at NRG Stadium in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. They'll have to wait until Monday night to know who and when they'll play in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
news

VanderBlog: Super Wild Card Win 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views as the Texans defeat the Browns in Super Wild Card game
news

Game Recap: Texans down Browns 45-14 to advance to AFC Divisional Round

Houston's defense, offense shine in victory over Cleveland
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans stomp Browns in Wild Card victory

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns game here with the top highlights.
news

Steven Nelson House Calls Flacco Pass for 82-yard Pick Six | Wild Card Round

Nelson reels in first-ever playoff interception
news

Stroud hits Schultz for 37-yard Touchdown | Wild Card Round

Texans rookie QB breaks franchise record in first half
Advertising