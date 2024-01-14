J.J. Watt: "Unbelievably Exciting Time Down There" | Wild Card Round

Every Wednesday, Texans Ring of Honor inductee J.J. Watt joins the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN for his weekly appearance.

This week, Watt and McAfee, who played for the Indianapolis Colts for eight seasons, dove into the Texans clinching a playoff berth and also locking up the AFC South crown.

"It is obviously an unbelievably exciting time down there, not only currently with being in the playoffs, hosting a home playoff game but also just knowing what they're set up for in the future," Watt said during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "With DeMeco as a head coach with C.J. at quarterback, with the cap space that they have and now that's going to be a premiere destination for free agents."

Heading into the 2023 season, coming off a strong draft and offseason, Watt had confidence that Houston had a chance to make a big splash this year.

"Before the season I said that they could be a possible 10-win team, a playoff team," he said. "They do look great. I mean it's awesome. I hope the place is rocking on Saturday and it'll be a lot of fun to watch. I think they've got a great shot."