Jackson meets the press

Apr 23, 2010 at 08:43 AM

New Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson met with the Houston media for the first time during a 1 p.m. press conference in the Reliant Stadium press box today.

"I just want to thank (Texans owner) Mr. (Bob) McNair for making me a part of this organization," Jackson said in his opening statement. "It's truly an honor. It's a dream come true for me. I'm going to come in, I'm going to work hard and do whatever it takes to contribute to the team and help win."

jackson-bush.jpg

Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson poses with his jersey next to defensive coordinator Frank Bush.

jackson-presser.jpg

First-round draft pick Kareem Jackson speaks to the Houston media for the first time.

