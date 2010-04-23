Jackson meets the press

New Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson met with the Houston media for the first time during a 1 p.m. press conference in the Reliant Stadium press box today.
"I just want to thank (Texans owner) Mr. (Bob) McNair for making me a part of this organization," Jackson said in his opening statement. "It's truly an honor. It's a dream come true for me. I'm going to come in, I'm going to work hard and do whatever it takes to contribute to the team and help win."
Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson poses with his jersey next to defensive coordinator Frank Bush.
First-round draft pick Kareem Jackson speaks to the Houston media for the first time.