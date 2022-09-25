Jalen Pitre picks off 1st career pass

Sep 25, 2022 at 01:14 PM
Drew Dougherty

Jalen Pitre entered Week 3 wanting to make "impact plays" and "get some turnovers".

He wasted little time doing so in Chicago.

Pitre picked off a Justin Fields pass intended for TE Cole Kmet late in the first quarter at Soldier FIeld. On 2nd-and-11 at the Chicago 20-yard line, Fields went deep over the middle for Kmet, but Pitre dove and came up with the ball at the Bears' 43-yard line. Pitre gave credit to linebacker Christian Kirksey for helping make that interception, and one that came later in the game, possible.

"I understood that the weak part of the defense is the middle of the field, so Kirko did a great job of making him put some air under the ball," PItre said. "With that, that allowed me to make a play on those two plays."

It was the rookie's first career interception, and the third straight game in which the Texans defense has come up with a pick.

DL Jerry Hughes and Kirksey also had interceptions this season.

