Jalen Pitre prepares for camp, rookie debut | Daily Brew

Jul 12, 2022 at 12:51 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

When Jalen Pitre saw the 832 number on his phone on NFL Draft night, he assumed it was one of his family members calling him. He never expected to be drafted by the Houston Texans.

"I never even thought or imagined that I would be able to play, you know, in my backyard," Pitre told Texans Radio. "So it's been wonderful so far and I'm loving it."

The Stafford native finding himself at home not only in Houston, but in Lovie Smith's defense. Pitre, selected in the second round with the 37th overall draft pick, wrapped up his first offseason program last month. He quickly earned first-team reps with the defense and praise from Smith for having a "knack for the football."

"I feel very confident. I'm taking my job really serious," Pitre said. "I'm studying each and every night, making sure that I know every call that is on the playbook and being able to speak to my teammates in the correct language. I think when you're able to do that, then you're able to play a lot faster and see the things that you need to see. So, it's been wonderful, like I said, and I'm enjoying it."

Pitre says he fell in love with the process during his career at Baylor. The Texans rookie helped lead the Bears to a 10-5 finish last season, the best record in Bears' program history, and a No. 5 ranking in the nation. In his final season, Pitre started 14 games as a Star DB, a safety/linebacker hybrid. He was the only player in Big 12 with 10-plus tackles for loss and two interceptions, earning 2021 Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors and named First-Team AP All-American.

"It meant the world to me," Pitre said. "You know, it showed me that the process really works. When I won the Big 12 Championship, it was a great feeling, but it didn't last very long and that showed me that the real joy that I get out of playing football is the day-to-day process with my teammates and the things that we go through in the workouts, the film study and in the practices."

Pitre says he plans to apply those same principles to his NFL career, working to improve daily. Playing in his hometown has its advantages as the rookie gears up for his first Texans Camp.

"I'm going to be working out here at the Texas facility and also in the film room, finding new ways, you know, elevate my game and get better," Pitre said. "I'm always looking to improve and kind of be different in a way."

Pitre and the rookies will report for camp on July 24, veterans on July 26. Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity begins Friday, July 29 at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Browse more information on Training Camp presented by Xfinity now!

📸 | Rookie Splash Bash at the Houston Texans YMCA

The Houston Texans 2022 Rookie Class visited the Houston Texans YMCA for a fun day full of water fights, snow cones and smiles.

ZT1_2687
1 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_2731
2 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_2759
3 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_3106
4 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_3218
5 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_4061
6 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_4673
7 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_4139
8 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_5228
9 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_5328
10 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_5538
11 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0776
12 / 36
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0813
13 / 36
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_1149
14 / 36
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_1463
15 / 36
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_1649
16 / 36
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_2092
17 / 36
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_2460
18 / 36
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_2518
19 / 36
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
20 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
21 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
22 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
23 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
24 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
25 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
26 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
27 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
28 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
29 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
30 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
31 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
32 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
33 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
34 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
35 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
36 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Key camp components | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer breaks down the team characteristics he looks for at camp to decide his season predictions.

news

Maliek Collins an "engine" for Texans Defense | Daily Brew

Defensive lineman Maliek Collins is excited for 2022 and back to embrace his role as the "engine" of Lovie Smith's defense.

news

Part 2: Players to watch during Texans Camp | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares some under-the-radar players to watch for the 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity.

news

Roy Lopez gets leaner, faster for Year 2 | Daily Brew

Roy Lopez talks about his offseason plan to shed some weight and improve his game.

news

Sweet under-the-radar wins | Daily Brew

The Texans have had many great wins over the years but there are underrated ones that occasionally get their due. Here are some of those under the radar triumphs.

news

Texans pass rusher Jonathan Greenard named potential breakout player | Daily Brew

The ceiling remains high, but could 2022 be a breakout year for this potential Pro-Bowler?

news

All-time Texans foes | Daily Brew

Call them villains, call them adversaries. However you want to describe them, they are the players who have given the Texans the hardest time over the two decades of franchise history.

news

Returners returning for more in 2022 | Daily Brew

Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross is enthused about the direction in which the Texans punt and kickoff return squads are headed.

news

It's the Players… Not the Plays | Daily Brew

Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton plans to implement his coaching philosophy into the new offense.

news

GM Nick Caserio on the importance of offseason routines | Daily Brew

GM Nick Caserio describes a sample routine for players and himself during the time off before training camp.

news

Offseason on Track | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer looks at the 2022 offseason program.

Advertising