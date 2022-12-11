Jeff Driskel throws TD pass against Cowboys

The Houston Texans made a quarterback change to Davis Mills this week, but Jeff Driskel also played a major role in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. After seeing action in the first two games of the season, Driskel was called up from the practice squad for third time in Week 14 to contribute in both the passing and ground game for Houston.

Driskel's second pass of the game was a touchdown pass to WR Amari Rodgers, the wide receiver's first score as a Texan after being claimed off waivers on Nov. 16. After DB Tremon Smith picked off a deflected pass from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, the Texans offense began their drive on a short field in Dallas territory. After a four-yard run by Dameon Pierce on first down, Driskel threw a deep 28-yard pass along the sideline to Rodgers giving Houston a 17-14 lead with 2:23 left in the second quarter.