Jeff Driskel throws TD pass against Cowboys

Dec 11, 2022 at 01:54 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans made a quarterback change to Davis Mills this week, but Jeff Driskel also played a major role in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. After seeing action in the first two games of the season, Driskel was called up from the practice squad for third time in Week 14 to contribute in both the passing and ground game for Houston.

Driskel's second pass of the game was a touchdown pass to WR Amari Rodgers, the wide receiver's first score as a Texan after being claimed off waivers on Nov. 16. After DB Tremon Smith picked off a deflected pass from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, the Texans offense began their drive on a short field in Dallas territory. After a four-yard run by Dameon Pierce on first down, Driskel threw a deep 28-yard pass along the sideline to Rodgers giving Houston a 17-14 lead with 2:23 left in the second quarter.

Through the first two quarters, Driskel completed 2-for-2 passes for 33 yards, one touchdown and a 158.3 passer rating. He also rushed for 15 yards on three carries.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys play-by-play recap | Week 14

The Houston Texans are taking on the Dallas Cowboys for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

news

Dameon Pierce 1st-quarter TD ties game at 7-all with Dallas Cowboys

RB Dameon Pierce ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.

news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 14 vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 18th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

Texans vs. Browns | Week 13

The Houston Texans are taking on the Cleveland Browns for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 13 vs. the Cleveland Browns.

news

Texans at Dolphins | Week 12

The Houston Texans are taking on the Miami Dolphins for Week 12 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 12 vs. the Miami Dolphins.

news

Rapid Reactions: Texans fall 23-10 to Washington after rough start

The Houston Texans fell 23-10 to the Washington Commanders after rough start for the offense that included an early pick-six.

news

Texans vs. Commanders | Booth Bites

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his notes after the Texans fell to the Commanders.

news

Christian Kirksey eclipses 700-tackle mark for career

LB Christian Kirksey logged his 700th career tackle early in the first quarter of Sunday's game with the Commanders.

Advertising