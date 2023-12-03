Jimmie Ward seals victory with Interception | Texans vs. Broncos

"Having Jimmie out there, that has a big effect on how we play as a defense," Stingley said. "He'll fly around, he'll hit someone hard, he'll catch everything thrown to him. I saw Jimmie standing over there and I saw the ball floating in the air, I knew he was about to come down with it."

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins added: "Whoever this next opponent is he's putting himself in position on Monday to be able to make those kinds of plays on Sunday.

"Then he brings the energy, he's a vocal guy, he leads by example but he also leads with his energy and his effort." As Ward hit the ground in the endzone with the ball, NRG Stadium erupted as the fans knew the Texans had just secured their seventh win of the season.