Jonathan Greenard joins elite Texans company with 12.5 sacks in 2023

Dec 18, 2023
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

jgten

Jonathan Greenard's sack number for 2023 continues to rise.

A week after getting to 10 on the season, the defensive end added 2.5 more in Sunday's overtime win at Tennessee.

It was the fourth game this season he's tallied two sacks or more in a contest, and he joined J.J. Watt and Mario Williams as the only players in franchise history to do so. Greenard explained how he was able to have such a big day.

"Oftentimes when they didn't chip me--which is great--I kind of was licking my chops because I can finally get a true rush," Greenard said. "It didn't matter what they did. Inside, we knew that they couldn't block us. But on the edges, we definitely had to take care of some opportunities."

He finished with six tackles, one of which was for a loss, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble. Greenard was part of a defensive effort that saw Houston drop quarterback Will Levis seven times to the Nissan Stadium turf.

"I can't single out one guy on the defensive line because it was everybody making plays," Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "It's all about four guys rushing together, and that's what they did. Multiple guys got sacks because they rushed together as a unit."

Greenard's 12.5 is the sixth-highest total for a season in franchise history. Watt finished a pair of seasons (2012 and 2014) with 20.5, a third (2015) with 17.5, and a fourth (2018) with 16, while Williams logged 14 sacks in 2007.

But after getting drafted by Houston in 2020 and playing through three straight losing seasons, Greenard's focused on stacking wins.

"We still got three games left," Greenard said. "We've seen these things go completely left. So, we obviously still got a lot of work to do and still can mess this up at the same time. So, we got to make sure that we do everything on our side to put ourselves in the best situation moving forward."

Greenard and company will get a chance to put that best foot forward on Sunday at noon inside NRG Stadium versus the Cleveland Browns.

