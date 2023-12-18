Jonathan Greenard joins elite Texans company with 12.5 sacks in 2023

"I can't single out one guy on the defensive line because it was everybody making plays," Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "It's all about four guys rushing together, and that's what they did. Multiple guys got sacks because they rushed together as a unit."

Greenard's 12.5 is the sixth-highest total for a season in franchise history. Watt finished a pair of seasons (2012 and 2014) with 20.5, a third (2015) with 17.5, and a fourth (2018) with 16, while Williams logged 14 sacks in 2007.

But after getting drafted by Houston in 2020 and playing through three straight losing seasons, Greenard's focused on stacking wins.

"We still got three games left," Greenard said. "We've seen these things go completely left. So, we obviously still got a lot of work to do and still can mess this up at the same time. So, we got to make sure that we do everything on our side to put ourselves in the best situation moving forward."