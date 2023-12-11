Jonathan Greenard joins J.J. Watt, 3 other Texans on 10-sack list

With a pair of sacks Sunday at New York, Jonathan Greenard reached a career-best 10 on the season.
Greenard and the Texans fell, 30-6, to the Jets at MetLife Stadium, but the defensive end became the first Texan to record 10 or more in a season since J.J. Watt did so in 2018.
The fourth-year pro was happy to reach the milestone. But Greenard was disappointed the Texans lost and is looking toward the final four games of 2023.
"That's a goal I have for myself: obviously to get to that double digits," Greenard said. "It's exciting. But I know we got four more games to go. Obviously, we didn't get the dub."
Greenard dropped Zach Wilson twice in the fourth quarter for losses of nine and seven yards, respectively. He also registered a tackle for no gain, a tackle for a gain of just a yard, and broke up a pass.
DeMeco Ryans said Monday he's seen "good things" from Greenard, who the head coach said is in the midst of "a productive year".
Only three other Texans besides Greenard and Watt—Whitney Mercilus (2015), Connor Barwin (2011) and Mario Williams (2007 and 2008)—have ever finished a season with 10 or more sacks. Watt did so five times between 2012 and 2018.
Greenard tallied eight sacks in 2021 but was limited by injury to just four starts in 2022. He spent a lot of time perfecting his craft in preparation for this year.
"We all know playing D-line and playing in the NFL, period, it's an innovative league," Greenard said. "You got to continuously grow your game and understand how people are going to attack you. Understand how you need to counter those things. So I understood the things that I needed to work on and things that I wasn't really good at against certain opponents."
As a collegian, Greenard overlapped at Louisville with current Texans teammate Sheldon Rankins. The defensive tackle was finishing up his college career as Greenard was beginning his. Rankins is proud of the strides the younger defensive end has made in this "lights out" season for Greenard.
"He was a freshman my senior year, and I told him then that if he continues to work, he's going to be special," Rankins said. So it's no surprise to me that given his natural ability and the way he works and the way he goes about preparing himself to be a playmaker on Sundays, that he's having the type of year he has."
Sunday was the third time this season Greenard's been credited with multiple sacks in a single game.