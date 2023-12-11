Jonathan Greenard joins J.J. Watt, 3 other Texans on 10-sack list

Only three other Texans besides Greenard and Watt—Whitney Mercilus (2015), Connor Barwin (2011) and Mario Williams (2007 and 2008)—have ever finished a season with 10 or more sacks. Watt did so five times between 2012 and 2018.

Greenard tallied eight sacks in 2021 but was limited by injury to just four starts in 2022. He spent a lot of time perfecting his craft in preparation for this year.

"We all know playing D-line and playing in the NFL, period, it's an innovative league," Greenard said. "You got to continuously grow your game and understand how people are going to attack you. Understand how you need to counter those things. So I understood the things that I needed to work on and things that I wasn't really good at against certain opponents."

As a collegian, Greenard overlapped at Louisville with current Texans teammate Sheldon Rankins. The defensive tackle was finishing up his college career as Greenard was beginning his. Rankins is proud of the strides the younger defensive end has made in this "lights out" season for Greenard.

"He was a freshman my senior year, and I told him then that if he continues to work, he's going to be special," Rankins said. So it's no surprise to me that given his natural ability and the way he works and the way he goes about preparing himself to be a playmaker on Sundays, that he's having the type of year he has."