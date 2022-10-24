Jordan Akins maximizing his opportunities | Daily Brew

Oct 24, 2022 at 01:57 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

TE Jordan Akins caught three passes on Sunday at Las Vegas, and he made the most of that trio of receptions.

His first two catches came on third down, and he helped the offense move the chains. His final reception was a fourth down snag that also gave the Texans a fresh set of downs against the Raiders.

His 68 yards on the afternoon was tops on the team in receiving Sunday, and Head Coach Lovie Smith called the veteran out as one of the bright spots in the Texans 38-20 defeat.

"Jordan Akins continues to shine and have his moments," Smith said.

According to the Houston Texans Media Relations department, since Week 3, Akins is second in the NFL among tight ends (minimum 10 receptions) in yards per catch, with 15.4 per.

"He poses a threat in the vertical passing game at tight end as a guy that's coming out of a three-point stance," Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said. "It's been good to see in certain situations when's he asked to win a one-on-one matchup, he's been able to do just that."

Akins was drafted by the Texans in 2018, and played here through the 2021 season. He signed with the Giants in free agency, was cut during training camp, and signed on with the Texans practice squad on September 1.

Eight of his 10 catches in 2022 have gone for a first down or touchdown.

He and the Texans will return to the practice field on Wednesday at the Houston Methodist Training Center. They'll host the Titans on Sunday inside NRG Stadium.

Browse tickets for Texans vs. Titans on October 30th at 3:05 PM.

Related Content

news

Week 7 by the numbers | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares some interesting numbers ahead of the Texans-Raiders Week 7 matchup.

news

O.J. Howard can catch baseballs too | Daily Brew

Houston Texans TE O.J. Howard shared the story behind his foul ball catch.

news

4 takeaways from Monday's practice | Daily Brew

Houston Texans are back at NRG Stadium after the Bye Week. Here are four takeaways from Monday's practice, press conference and open locker room session.

news

Bye Week by the numbers | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris projects what the team's numbers could look like they continued the same pace for the remainder of the season.

news

More on "The Run" | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer compares "The Run" by Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce against the Jaguars to other big runs in Texans history.

news

4 takeaways from GM Nick Caserio's press conference | Daily Brew

Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio addressed the media on Tuesday ahead of the Bye Week.

news

Nico Collins starting to explode in passing game | Daily Brew

Houston Texans WR Nico Collins is averaging 18.1 yards per catch in 2022, and he's caught seven passes of 20 yards or more this season.

news

Key numbers from Week 5 | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares some interesting numbers ahead of the Texans-Jaguars Week 5 matchup.

news

Jonathan Owens looks back at NFL journey: "I just started crying" | Daily Brew

DB Jonathan Owens remembers the day the Houston Texans gave him the news that they were signing him to the practice squad and reflects on his journey since.

news

4 Things from Thursday practice | Daily Brew

Four items of interest stand out from the Houston Texans' Thursday of practice, press conferences and locker room availability.

news

Your top 3 Texans-Jaguars memories | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer places his bets on what Texans fans' favorite memories are against the Jaguars.

Advertising