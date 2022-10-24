Jordan Akins maximizing his opportunities | Daily Brew

TE Jordan Akins caught three passes on Sunday at Las Vegas, and he made the most of that trio of receptions.

His first two catches came on third down, and he helped the offense move the chains. His final reception was a fourth down snag that also gave the Texans a fresh set of downs against the Raiders.

His 68 yards on the afternoon was tops on the team in receiving Sunday, and Head Coach Lovie Smith called the veteran out as one of the bright spots in the Texans 38-20 defeat.

"Jordan Akins continues to shine and have his moments," Smith said.

According to the Houston Texans Media Relations department, since Week 3, Akins is second in the NFL among tight ends (minimum 10 receptions) in yards per catch, with 15.4 per.

"He poses a threat in the vertical passing game at tight end as a guy that's coming out of a three-point stance," Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said. "It's been good to see in certain situations when's he asked to win a one-on-one matchup, he's been able to do just that."

Akins was drafted by the Texans in 2018, and played here through the 2021 season. He signed with the Giants in free agency, was cut during training camp, and signed on with the Texans practice squad on September 1.

Eight of his 10 catches in 2022 have gone for a first down or touchdown.