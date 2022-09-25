Jordan Akins scores TD in first game back with Texans

Welcome back, Jordan Akins!
In the first quarter against the Chicago Bears, the fifth-year TE scored on a four-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills. With Brevin Jordan ruled out with an ankle injury, Akins saw his first action of the season in Week 3.The Texans cut their deficit to three, down 10-7 with 3:05 left in the first quarter, after Akins' touchdown catch.
"You know, we run these plays over and over at practice and coach called it," Akins said after the game. "When I was coming over the ball, I'd seen the safety drive on O.J (Howard). So I knew I had a shot at the inline and I looked up. Ball was in the air, so I went up and made the play."
Akins, elevated from the practice squad to the active roster this week, spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Houston Texans but signed as a free agent with the New York Giants this offseason. After being released by the Giants last month, the Texans signed their former tight end to the practice squad on Aug. 31.
Akins finished with three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 23-20 loss to the Bears.
"I'm getting a lot more comfortable," Akins said. "The more repetition. I get more studying, I'm doing you know, I still left some plays out there on the field today and I definitely can improve and get better and contribute more to this offense."
Selected in the third round (98th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Akins appeared in 58 games with 23 starts. His last touchdown was in Week 1 of the 2020 season at Kansas City.