Jordan Akins scores TD in first game back with Texans

In the first quarter against the Chicago Bears, the fifth-year TE scored on a four-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills. With Brevin Jordan ruled out with an ankle injury, Akins saw his first action of the season in Week 3.The Texans cut their deficit to three, down 10-7 with 3:05 left in the first quarter, after Akins' touchdown catch.

"You know, we run these plays over and over at practice and coach called it," Akins said after the game. "When I was coming over the ball, I'd seen the safety drive on O.J (Howard). So I knew I had a shot at the inline and I looked up. Ball was in the air, so I went up and made the play."