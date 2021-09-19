 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Justin Reid forces pair of takeaways vs. Browns

Sep 19, 2021 at 01:24 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

After their three-interception performance in Week 1 at Jacksonville, the Texans defense forced two more takeaways at Cleveland in the first half.

Justin Reid was involved in both turnovers against the Browns.

With 2:20 left in the first quarter, Reid made a hit on Donovan People-Jones to knock the ball out of the receiver's hands. LB Christian Kirksey recovered the fumble.

The Texans didn't score but would get another chance just a few plays later.

On the next Browns' possession, Reid intercepted Baker Mayfield's pass, intended for Anthony Schwartz, and added a 24-yard return. Houston's offense took over at the Cleveland 47-yard line. Six plays later, Tyrod Taylor ran 15 yards along the right sideline for a score. The Texans took a 14-7 lead over the Browns with 7:06 left in the second quarter.

Houston's defense, which had just nine takeaways in 2020, accumulated five (four interceptions, one fumble recovery) in less than two games this season. Reid had an interception in back-to-back games and now has seven in his career.

The Texans will host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC, NFL Network and SportsRadio 610. Click here for tickets.

