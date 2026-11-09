Kayshon Boutte, Nico Collins Lead a Texans Offense That Shares It

The ball went everywhere for the Texans against the Chargers. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said that was the best part of it.

"He's thrown it to a lot of different people, which is what I'm most proud of," Ryans said of QB C.J. Stroud. "Everybody's getting the touch, and the guys are showing up and capitalizing on the opportunities that they do get."

Kayshon Boutte's Career Day

WR Kayshon Boutte took advantage of his chances. He had 125 yards and a touchdown and earned a game ball. Ryans said the staff had been trying to get Boutte a ball he could run in.

"I've really been working with the offense trying to get Boutte a pass where he can stay up and run it in for a touchdown. So he did that today," Ryans said. "A lot of his catches he's made in the previous weeks were tough catches on the sideline. But this time he was actually able to run one in for a touchdown."

Texans Receivers Blocking for Each Other

Ryans was proudest of the blocking on that touchdown.

"On that particular play, to see Nico down the field blocking and see Dalton down the field blocking, that's probably what I'm most proud of on that play," he said. "Guys really selling out for each other."

Stroud saw the same thing.

"I'm getting more opportunities and I'm taking advantage of them. I think our receivers are doing a great job of blocking our tails off. Run game is opening up now," Stroud said. "So it all has to do with a little bit of everything."

Nico Collins' End Zone Catch: What to Know

Where does Ryans rank it? Asked if he'd seen a nicer catch, Ryans said, "I haven't seen one that nice."

Why "Playmaker"? "What a catch by Nico. Nico, I call him Playmaker. Every single day, that's what he does. He makes big play after big play, and we can always count on Nico," Ryans said of WR Nico Collins. "To make that type of catch in the end zone, it was an outstanding play by him."