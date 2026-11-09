Eight Sacks and Two Takeaways: Texans Defense Steps Way Up

The Texans tied a franchise record with eight sacks against the Chargers, and the defensive line earned a game ball. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said it looked like the front he's used to.

"Defensive line did an outstanding job getting after the quarterback," Ryans said. "The effort that they showed up front, it was fun to watch. Fun to watch when the quarterback drops back and our D-line is getting home. That's back to what I'm used to seeing out of our defensive line. So proud of their effort."

Jalen Pitre Brings the Physicality

Ryans credited S Jalen Pitre's return for setting the tone.

"Very pleased with the defense. I felt like the guys truly repped our style. I felt the physicality from our guys, starting with Pitre. Having him back definitely helps our defense out a ton," Ryans said. "He's just such a spark plug for us, the way he flies around all over the field playing physical. He does a really great job of just being able to help us be multiple on defense, and our guys tackle well."

Texans Takeaways in the Red Zone

Houston forced two turnovers, both with the Chargers in Texans territory.

"That was big for us, two takeaways, really coming in there. They're in our territory, low in the red zone, and we're able to come away with some picks," Ryans said. "We forced the fumble there after they hit us on a huge explosive. So our guys defensively, they made stops, and we needed to make stops. Third down was really great. Red zone was really great as well."

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