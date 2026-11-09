The Texans Team Identity DeMeco Ryans Has Been Waiting For

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans walked to the podium after the Texans' win over the Chargers and kept coming back to one idea: identity.

"Proud of our guys for just getting back to, I feel like, repping our style of play," Ryans said. "Our offense really did an outstanding job today. [We] scored over 40 points, five touchdowns, spread the ball around a ton of different guys, getting Tank back over 100 yards. Had a lot of guys have a lot of big days."

Texans Offense Finishes Plays Against a Tough Chargers Front

Ryans gave the Los Angeles defense its due, then credited the guys up front.

"The Chargers are a really good defense, really good front. They have a lot of different pressures, unique things that we had to work through and pick up," he said. "Thought the offensive line did a great job, and CJ was able to have that poise in the pocket because of the time that the O-line allowed him to have."

What stood out most to him was how the offense finished.

"I love the way our guys were finishing," Ryans said. "Seeing how guys finished blocking for the other man downfield. It's a really great offensive output today."

Energy and Enthusiasm on the Texans Sideline

Ryans told his team what he wanted to see before the game, and he got it.

"Love the emotion and enthusiasm from our entire team. I feel like we had great energy throughout that entire game," he said. "That's what I want to see. I want to see us encouraging one another, showing enthusiasm for one another. And our guys put that on display today."

The penalties were cleaner too.

"We're thankful that we cleaned up the penalties, cleaned up the tackling, and we can still improve, still get better," Ryans said. "But I'm thankful that the penalties didn't crush us today."

Texans vs. Chargers: What to Know

Who got game balls? WR Kayshon Boutte, WR Tank Dell, QB C.J. Stroud, the defensive line and Offensive Coordinator Nick Caley.