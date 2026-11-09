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"He Was Ready for His Moment": Why Tank Dell's Big Day Meant So Much to the Texans

Nov 09, 2026 at 08:32 AM
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ALYSSA MULLIGAN/HOUSTON TEXANS

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WR Tank Dell went over 100 yards with a touchdown against the Chargers and earned a game ball. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans made sure all the credit went to Dell.

"All the credit goes to Tank, man, for the work that he put in. He was ready for his moment," Ryans said. "He's never short of confidence. He's a confident young man. He knows his ability. He believes in himself. He put the work in and he was ready for this opportunity."

Tank Dell's Road Back

Ryans talked about the part of Dell's comeback that fans don't see.

"Even when you go through an injury like he suffered, there are a lot of dark days. There are a lot of difficult moments on the road to recovery. A lot of people don't see that. They see where he is right now," Ryans said. "Everybody on that sideline was really showing emotion and proud of the way Tank was able to come in and actually be an impact player for us, getting back to the plays that we're all used to seeing Tank make."

C.J. Stroud to Tank Dell: The Connection Is Back

Ryans said the Texans saw the right look for Dell's big play and went for it.

"We knew we had the right look there with the cover, so we knew we wanted to get him," Ryans said. "Just credit to CJ first and foremost. The ball placement on that play was insane, outstanding ball placement to Tank. He just ran underneath it. Huge play. So proud of both guys getting that connection going. Excited to see how that continues to progress throughout the year."

QB C.J. Stroud talked about Dell's faith.

"I'm just super proud of him. He's been through a lot these last couple years, and just the perseverance, the faith that he has in God and where God has him in life," Stroud said. "To see him get a hundred, our second game back, off of a crazy injury like that, that's crazy. But for him, that's the type of confidence we have in Tank. He's a heck of a football player and showed it today."

Tank Dell and C.J. Stroud: What to Know

What does Stroud tell Dell? "I try to tell him, like, man, I know I miss you sometimes, but just trust me, I got your back. I want the best for you. I want to see you succeed in life and in football," Stroud said. "So just to see him ball today was great. He's a great football player, and I'm really glad he's on our team."

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