Key numbers ahead of Week 4 | Daily Brew

It's said that there's no place like home. NRG Stadium will be a welcome sight for Texans of all kinds on Sunday for this key matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is my weekly Daily Brew: By the Numbers

24 - The Texans scored three touchdowns and a field goal in their 41-29 win over the Chargers on the day after Christmas last year. 24 points in the fourth quarter, combined, in the first three games in 2022 would've put the Texans at 3-0. But, the Texans have not been as successful scoring in the fourth quarter as they were in that contest last year. In fact, the Texans next score in the fourth quarter will be their first of the year and is desperately needed.

189 - In that win last year, the Texans had their best run performance of the year in that win, racking up just under 190 rushing yards against the Chargers.

103 - The Chargers made significant improvements to the defense in the offseason and are giving up 86+ yards less this year on average than they did against the Texans.

0 - The Texans will have played two games against the Chargers in 2021 and 2022, but All-Pro star DE Joey Bosa will have missed both of them - COVID in 2021, injured groin in 2022. He has been placed on IR.

1 - The last time that the Texans faced Pro Bowl star DE Khalil Mack, the former Bear racked up a "1" in nearly every statistical category in a 2020 meeting with the Texans at Soldier Field. The only category in which he didn't put a "1" was in the interception category. He even had a safety, adding two points to the ledger and, unfortunately, he'll be on the opposite sideline this weekend.

80 - Texans RB Dameon Pierce posted a career (early in his career, mind you) high rushing total in Chicago last week against the Bears. He also scored the first TD of his NFL career.

3 - Texans TE Jordan Akins rejoined the team just after training camp and found the field in Week 3 at Chicago, catching three passes, including his first TD of the year.

280 - That's the number of days since the Texans last faced the Chargers. It was on the day after Christmas and it was also the last regular season win for the Texans.

8 - It was nearly eight years to the day between fake punt conversions for the Texans. In 2014 against the New York Giants in Week 3, East Bernard's own Shane Lechler converted a fake punt, throwing to rookie RB Alfred Blue for a first down. Last Sunday, again in Week 3, but eight years later, Texans DB M.J. Stewart took a short Jon Weeks snap and powered forward for a first down against the Bears.

7 - On Sunday, seven Texans will wear a helmet decal of the country or territory flag that represents their nationality or cultural heritage

Adedayo Odeleye - UK (Texans International Pathway Program Player)

Dare Ogunbowale - Nigeria

Cam Johnston - Australia

Ogbo Okoronkwo - Nigeria

Michael Dwumfour - Ghana

Troy Hairston - Panama

Isaac Yiadom - Ghana