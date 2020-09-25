Key Numbers Going Into Pittsburgh | Daily Brew

The Texans are finishing up preparations for a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers at high noon (Central Standard Time, of course) on Sunday, so let's dive into a little By the Numbers.

4 - The Texans' tight ends are looking to get in the end zone for the fourth game in a row. Either Darren Fells or Jordan Akins has scored a touchdown in the past three games dating back to last season. Fells scored a touchdown against Baltimore (week two) and Kansas City (last year's playoff game), while Akins scored in the opener against the Chiefs.

98 - J.J. Watt's career sack number heading into the matchup with his brothers and the Steelers. Watt has faced the Steelers twice in his career and has one sack against Ben Roethlisberger in 2014 (when he sacked everybody)

47 - In the inaugural season of 2002, the Texans racked up a paltry 47 yards of total offense...and won the game by 18 points. How the...?!?

3 - Well, the Texans had three defensive touchdowns. Kenny Wright scooped up a fumble and ran for a score to kick off the NOTs (non-offensive touchdowns).Then, Aaron Glenn ran back two interceptions for touchdowns. Those NOTs accounted for 21 of the 24 points the Texans scored.

411 - The Steelers total yardage output in that 2002 Texans win...and they lost?!? Yep.

42 - In 2011, Texans running back Arian Foster had one of the most famous runs in his career when he broke a 10-10 tie in the fourth quarter with a 42-yard scamper for the game winning score in the Texans 17-10 win over Pittsburgh.

3 - The number of times that three brothers (J.J., Derek and T.J. Watt) have stepped on the same field together in the history of the league and just the second time that it's happened since 1927

4 - Deshaun Watson touchdown passing streak. In the past four games, Watson has thrown at least one touchdown. His last game without a touchdown pass was in the Texans AFC South clinching win over Tampa Bay in week 16 of 2019. He's thrown a touchdown pass in eight of his last nine games as well.

34 - The Steelers have recorded a sack in 34 straight games - all of 2018, 2019 and the first two games of 2020. The last time that the Steelers went without a sack was in 2017 in the Divisional round playoff loss to...Jacksonville and quarterback Blake Bortles.

*That took some research for that last one.

14 - the number of Pittsburgh Steelers defenders that have at least one QB hurry in 2020 through just two games. Of those 14, four have double digit pressures already in two games.

3 - Texans receiver Brandin Cooks has touchdown receptions with three teams and is looking for his first in Houston, which would make it four.

95 - Cooks recorded 95 yards receiving against Baltimore last weekend, his highest total in nearly a calendar year (9/22/2019 - v. Cleveland - he had 112 yards).