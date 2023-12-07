Know Your Foe: New York Jets | Week 14

This wasn't the season the Jets fans wanted…or deserved, quite frankly. The 2023 offseason gave Jets more hope than they've had in years, a decade or more even. Since Mark Sanchez ran into his own lineman's butt on Thanksgiving night in 2012, the Jets sniffed the playoffs just once in 2015, but never made it. Consequently, the signing of QB Aaron Rodgers buoyed Jets' fans spirits from the day he signed, through the Hard Knocks Training Camp and on into week one against Buffalo.

Three plays in, the Jets' Hope Balloon went POP.

Rodgers went down to an Achilles injury and the magnificent Jets defense hasn't been able to completely overcome the Jets' offensive deficiencies without Rodgers under center. Now, the Jets defense does all it can, but there's just only so much help it can provide. The QB quandary came to a head on Wednesday when the Jets released Tim Boyle, who started the past two weeks and generated just one offensive TD in two games. The defense was responsible for eight of the Jets 21 points over the last two games. Furthermore, the Jets offense has just 11 offensive touchdowns this season.

Now, the starting QB button flips right back to 2021 #2 overall pick Zach Wilson. As Jets head coach Robert Saleh noted on Wednesday, Wilson is "fired up", even though the rumors coming out of 1 Jets Drive this week didn't tell that story. Either way, Wilson is dangerous, carrying a "what's left to lose?" mindset into this game.

And, AND that Jets defense? Whoa, nasty, NASTY unit that has carried the Jets for the second straight season under Saleh and DC Jeff Ullbrich's leadership. They hit. They hunt. They even score.