Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard to start at Atlanta

Oct 08, 2023 at 10:59 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

231008-tytus-laremy-story

After the Houston Texans' 30-6 win over Pittsburgh, Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard hinted that the offensive line would be getting a few starters back in the lineup for Week 5 at Atlanta.

They weren't wrong.

Howard, who started the season on IR, practiced for the first time this week since his hand injury in training camp. Tunsil, who had been limited in practice in recent weeks, had been inching closer to a return as well. On Friday, the Texans three-time Pro Bowl left tackle was a full participant in practice.

The Texans have dealt with multiple injuries on the offensive line this season and Howard's return offers a few options. Both Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and OC Bobby Slowik discussed putting "the best five" on the field, when asked about Howard's ability to play both positions.

"We've got multiple guys who can play multiple positions and we want to be able to put the best five out there on any given Sunday," Slowik said Thursday.

This week, LG Kendrick Green was placed on IR. Green replaced second-year OG Kenyon Green, also on IR. Howard started 15 games at right tackle last year and two at left guard. In 2021, he started 11 games at left guard and four at left tackle. In Sunday's game against the Falcons, Howard could start at right tackle, where George Fant has filled in successfully, or slide over to left guard.

"Yeah, Fant has done a really good job," Ryans said. "[I] thought he's been very consistent. He's gotten better. Week in and week out, he's gotten better, and I'm really pleased with what George has done. He's been one of the guys who has been a staple for us up front, him and Shaq [Mason], and they've done a really good job on the right side."

Howard and Tunsil will start in Sunday's matchup against the Falcons for a Texans offense that is ranked fourth in the NFL in passing offense through the first four weeks of the season under QB C.J. Stroud.

The Texans will kick off against Falcons from Mercedes-Benz Stadium at noon CT on FOX and Sports Radio 610.

231008-quarterly-updates

Related Content

news

Texans at Falcons, Week 5 | Big Play Breakdown

John Harris breaks down the key plays that led to the 21-19 loss at Atlanta
news

Dalton Schultz catches TD, leads Texans in catches & yards in Week 5

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz caught a touchdown pass and led the team in receiving yards in Sunday's road loss to the Falcons.
news

C.J. Stroud sets new NFL record for most pass attempts without an interception to begin a career

During the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud set a new NFL record for most pass attempts without an interception to start a career, surpassing Dak Prescott's previous record (176).
news

Texans comeback falls just short in 21-19 thriller in Atlanta | Rapid Reactions

The Houston Texans fell 21-19 to the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 5 thriller that came down to the final second of the game. 
news

VanderBlog: Learning in Atlanta 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5
news

Game Recap: Texans fall 21-19 in Atlanta

The Houston Texans will return home and prepare for the New Orleans Saints in a Week 6 showdown
news

Full Game Highlights: Texans fall to Falcons 21-19

Missed the action? Relive the Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons game here with the top highlights.
news

Inactives: Seven Texans ruled out for Week 5 contest at Atlanta

Christian Harris, Shaquill Griffin and more top the Texans' Week 5 Inactives list against the Falcons.
news

By the Numbers: Texans and Falcons face off in Week 5 matchup

John Harris breaks down the numbers between the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons
news

Know your Foe: Atlanta Falcons | Week 5

John Harris introduces readers to this week's opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, and breaks down the key Dirty Birds on the Falcons roster
news

No sacks allowed: Texans offensive line thrives last 2 games

No matter who's blocked, the Houston Texans offense hasn't allowed rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to get sacked the last two games.
Advertising