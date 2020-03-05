Lonnie Johnson talks offseason goals, rookie campaign | Daily Brew

Mar 05, 2020 at 03:31 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

One year after his 2019 Scouting Combine performance, Lonnie Johnson is now officially an NFL Pro, a father and soon-to-be married this offseason. It's a long road from where he was in 2015, playing at Garden City Community College.

"I was on the verge of getting kicked out of my second junior college because I wasn't taking my grades seriously," Johnson said in a recent interview with NFL Network.

Johnson wasn't ready to give up on his dream so he temporarily gave up football for the 2016 season to focus on academics.

Once his grades were back up, he was able to transfer to the University of Kentucky where he played two seasons, starting all 13 games as a senior.

"I had to turn myself into a straight student and just did everything to get my dream, which I have now," Johnson said. "So I just did everything I had to do."

Johnson's hard work paid off for him.

Now, five years later, his first NFL season is in the books after being selected in the second round (54th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Looking back, the Texans cornerback sees both good and bad in his rookie campaign.

"I'm hard on myself so I definitely give myself a B, probably a B-plus, just for the simple fact that I had ups and downs during my season," Johnson said. "I took on a tough time in the playoffs with guarding an All-Pro like (Travis) Kelce."

With multiple injuries in the secondary, Johnson's playing time increased, but he also had his share of big moments on both special teams and defense. In the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Round, Johnson scooped up a punt blocked by Barkevious Mingo and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

His former teammate, Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen cheered him on from afar. The two remain good friends after they both left Kentucky for the draft last year. Allen even plans to be in Johnson's wedding this offseason.

"Lonnie has done a tremendous job, being in the situation that he's been put in this year, making big plays in big-time games," Allen said to Texans TV at the Pro Bowl in January. "Against the Chiefs, that was huge for the team and huge for him and I'm glad he made it. Every time I see him play, I'm get so excited like it's a part of me."

Johnson hopes to build on a rookie campaign that had its share of highlights, including stopping a fake punt attempt in the second quarter at Tennessee in Week 15 to end the Titans' drive. Johnson played in 14 regular season games with seven starts and recorded 38 total tackles (31 solo), seven passes defensed and added three special teams tackles.

Entering his second season, Johnson sees plenty of room for growth for himself in Texans secondary.

"Being a rookie, you just got to take advantage of every opportunity," Johnson said. "So working-wise, I'm just going to focus on my technique this offseason, become the best cornerback I can be coming into Year 2."

Related Content

news

Texans surprise Jon Weeks ahead of huge career milestone | Daily Brew

Houston Texans celebrated LS Jon Weeks ahead of his 200th game with surprise guests, including many from over the course of his career.

news

Week 8 by the numbers | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares some interesting numbers ahead of the Texans-Titans Week 8 matchup.

news

Could Wide Receiver Phillip Dorsett's role be changing? | Daily Brew

Houston Texans WR Phillip Dorsett has shown himself to be a dependable target for Davis Mills, but will an injury to Nico Collins make him an even bigger one?

news

Jordan Akins maximizing his opportunities | Daily Brew

TE Jordan Akins led the Houston Texans with 68 receiving yards on Sunday in Las Vegas. All three of his receptions resulted in a Texans first down.

news

Week 7 by the numbers | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares some interesting numbers ahead of the Texans-Raiders Week 7 matchup.

news

O.J. Howard can catch baseballs too | Daily Brew

Houston Texans TE O.J. Howard shared the story behind his foul ball catch.

news

4 takeaways from Monday's practice | Daily Brew

Houston Texans are back at NRG Stadium after the Bye Week. Here are four takeaways from Monday's practice, press conference and open locker room session.

news

Bye Week by the numbers | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris projects what the team's numbers could look like they continued the same pace for the remainder of the season.

news

More on "The Run" | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer compares "The Run" by Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce against the Jaguars to other big runs in Texans history.

news

4 takeaways from GM Nick Caserio's press conference | Daily Brew

Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio addressed the media on Tuesday ahead of the Bye Week.

news

Nico Collins starting to explode in passing game | Daily Brew

Houston Texans WR Nico Collins is averaging 18.1 yards per catch in 2022, and he's caught seven passes of 20 yards or more this season.

news

Key numbers from Week 5 | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares some interesting numbers ahead of the Texans-Jaguars Week 5 matchup.

Advertising