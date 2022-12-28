Lovie Smith hands out three game balls after win | Daily Brew

Dec 28, 2022 at 04:20 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

After nine consecutive losses, the Houston Texans finally got to enjoy victory week tradition once again.

On Wednesday, Head Coach Lovie Smith handed out three game balls following the Texans' Week 16 victory against the Tennessee Titans.

"Tremon Smith with special teams, of course a real big play and offensively, a lot of guys made some real big plays in the game, but A.J. Cann as an offensive lineman and then defensive game ball went to Ogbo (Okoronkwo)," Lovie Smith said Wednesday.

DB Tremon Smith had a 26-yard kickoff return in the third quarter after fielding the ball at the Houston two-yard line. The Texans special teams ace also downed a fourth-quarter punt at the Titans four-yard line, where Malik Willis and company had to begin their final possession of the game. Okoronkwo recorded 2.0 sacks for the first multi-sack game of his career, adding five tackles (all solo), two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.

Offensively, the Texans dealt with numerous injury up front. Cann was part of a Texans offensive line banged up due to injury. Tytus Howard, starting at left guard for the injured Kenyon Green, left the game early and was replaced twice more when Jimmy Morrissey suffered an injury and Justin McCray stepped into the game. Both Howard and Morrissey entered the concussion protocol and did not return.

"A.J. has been extremely consistent all year securing the inside of that offensive line and being a really good leader out there," QB Davis Mills said. "He's a veteran in this league and we know he's going to do the right thing and he's been winning his one-on-one matchups. This past Sunday, played extremely well. I think he had one of the highest grades on the offense throughout the game. We're excited and we're going to need him again this week versus a talented defensive front. Props to him, he's playing extremely well."

The players were off until Wednesday when they returned to the team facility to prepare for another divisional opponent this week.

"Preparation for the Jags has started," Lovie Smith said. "The extra days should help us heal up a little bit too. Our injured players are getting better which is good. Guys played our best ball in a while the last game."

The Texans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 1 in their final home game of the 2022 season. Kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

