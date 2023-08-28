"Make a play" Mike Boone shines in win over Saints

Aug 27, 2023 at 10:39 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

230827-Boone-story

Make a play.

﻿Mike Boone﻿ enters every game with that mindset, and he certainly executed that in the Texans preseason win Sunday night at New Orleans.

The running back ran for a game-high 51 yards on seven carries, and also caught four passes for 26 yards. He peeled off a 21-yard run in the third quarter at the start of a drive, and then capped that same possession with an 11-yard touchdown run.

He explained what was on his mind as he took the field.

"Just try to make it my mentality to make a play for us," Boone said. "Be someone that can come in any moment of the game and just make a play. Contribute to what's going on."

Contribute, Mike Boone did.

On that scoring possession, he ran three times for 36 yards and the score, and also caught two passes for seven yards.

"I thought Mike Boone did a really nice job as well," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Running the ball. Finishing runs. He runs with a very physical mindset."  

The touchdown run was particularly impressive. Boone was aided by great blocking, but also kept his balance and spun out of trouble before getting into the end zone.

"It was smooth," Boone said. "It was just an inside zone. Tight end got his block back side, and the offensive line got their double-team block on the back side, and I saw a hole and just hit it. Just go back to my receiver days a little bit. You know, a couple spin cycles. Just trying to make a play."

Boone and the Texans open the regular season on September 10 at Baltimore in Week 1.

Related Content

news

Rapid Reactions | Texans finish preseason with 17-13 victory in New Orleans

In the NFL's final 2023 preseason game, the Houston Texans defeated the New Orleans Saints 17-13 at the Superdome in a nationally-televised game.
news

Texans O-line flourishes at New Orleans

The Houston Texans offensive line paved the way for 131 rushing yards and also kept QB C.J. Stroud clean in the pocket on Sunday at New Orleans. 
news

Game Recap: Texans defeat Saints 17-13 in preseason finale

The Texans knocked off the Saints in their third and final preseason game ahead of the 2023 season.
news

Dameon Pierce powers Texans TD drive, exits w/ 6 yards per carry

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce rumbled for 30 yards on just five rushing attempts, and was the driving force behind the first touchdown drive of the game.
news

C.J. Stroud tosses TD at New Orleans in final preseason tune-up

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a first quarter touchdown pass to Nico Collins in the preseason finale on Sunday night in New Orleans. 
news

VanderBlog: Crescent City Clash 

 Vandermeer breaks down the longtime rivalry between the Texans and Saints
news

Harris Hits: Texans vs. Dolphins | Preseason Week 2 

Hits on the Preseason Week 2 home opener at NRG Stadium 
news

The Day After: Snap counts for Texans vs. Miami

See the complete snap counts for the Houston Texans from Saturday's preseason game with the Miami Dolphins. 
news

DeMeco Ryans reflects on NRG Stadium debut as Head Coach

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was not pleased with the preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins, but he was glad to be back home at NRG Stadium.
news

Rapid Reactions | DeMeco Ryans' home opener ends in 28-3 preseason loss to Dolphins

The Houston Texans fall 28-3 to the Miami Dolphins in their preseason home opener, despite an early interception by the defense. 
news

"Angry" Will Anderson, Jr. makes early impact vs. Dolphins

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. tallied a tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in the first half of Saturday's preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium.
Advertising