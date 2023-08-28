"Make a play" Mike Boone shines in win over Saints

Make a play.

﻿Mike Boone﻿ enters every game with that mindset, and he certainly executed that in the Texans preseason win Sunday night at New Orleans.

The running back ran for a game-high 51 yards on seven carries, and also caught four passes for 26 yards. He peeled off a 21-yard run in the third quarter at the start of a drive, and then capped that same possession with an 11-yard touchdown run.

He explained what was on his mind as he took the field.

"Just try to make it my mentality to make a play for us," Boone said. "Be someone that can come in any moment of the game and just make a play. Contribute to what's going on."

Contribute, Mike Boone did.