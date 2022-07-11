Maliek Collins an "engine" for Texans Defense | Daily Brew

Jul 11, 2022 at 12:25 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The engine is ready for 2022.

Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith has referred to the defensive line as the "engine" of the team's defense. More specifically, the 3-technique defensive tackle spot—which is manned by Maliek Collins—is where he's said "it all starts".

Collins recently spoke with Texans Radio and was asked about what it meant to be called the defense's engine. He quickly joked "It means I've got to come in in shape so I can go," and then explained his role.

"I've got to be the same guy every day," Collins said. "I've got to be consistent. If something's off, I've got to be the one that gets it back on track. That's just the standard I put on myself."

After each training camp practice in 2021, Collins would stay after and do extra drills. And each day, there was a younger Texan seeking him out, asking for advice, and going through those drills with Collins. The veteran lineman wound up with an interception, a forced fumble, 2.5 sacks and 29 tackles last autumn. His leadership was evident early on, and Collins was a free agent this offseason. It was important to Smith to bring Collins back in 2022.

"He's an excellent football player," Smith said. "He fits the profile. He's athletic. I think Maliek was just at the tip of the iceberg on what we can be. There's so much more that he'll be able to do going forward."

In turn, Collins appreciates having a head coach who understands his importance to the defense.

"It's different when you play for a coach that really values what you do as a front," Collins said. "He values the defensive front so much and understands what we're supposed to do, how we're supposed to disrupt. Being a 3-technique, and the demand of what I have to do, Lovie understands that. That's something that I value."

Collins and the Texans begin training camp on Friday, July 29 at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Eight practices will be open to fans.

Browse more information on Training Camp presented by Xfinity now!

📸 | Practice Photos (6-7-2022)

Check out some photos from the Texans practice on June 7 + the Texans Legends that stopped by to watch OTAs.

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
1 / 18

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
2 / 18

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
3 / 18

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
4 / 18

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
5 / 18

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
6 / 18

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
7 / 18

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
8 / 18

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
9 / 18

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
10 / 18

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
11 / 18

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
12 / 18

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
13 / 18

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
14 / 18

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
15 / 18

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
16 / 18

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
17 / 18

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
18 / 18

An image from the June 7, 2022 OTA Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Key camp components | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer breaks down the team characteristics he looks for at camp to decide his season predictions.

news

Jalen Pitre prepares for camp, rookie debut | Daily Brew

Jalen Pitre discusses the process he fell in love with at Baylor and how it's helping him in the NFL.

news

Part 2: Players to watch during Texans Camp | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares some under-the-radar players to watch for the 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity.

news

Roy Lopez gets leaner, faster for Year 2 | Daily Brew

Roy Lopez talks about his offseason plan to shed some weight and improve his game.

news

Sweet under-the-radar wins | Daily Brew

The Texans have had many great wins over the years but there are underrated ones that occasionally get their due. Here are some of those under the radar triumphs.

news

Texans pass rusher Jonathan Greenard named potential breakout player | Daily Brew

The ceiling remains high, but could 2022 be a breakout year for this potential Pro-Bowler?

news

All-time Texans foes | Daily Brew

Call them villains, call them adversaries. However you want to describe them, they are the players who have given the Texans the hardest time over the two decades of franchise history.

news

Returners returning for more in 2022 | Daily Brew

Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross is enthused about the direction in which the Texans punt and kickoff return squads are headed.

news

It's the Players… Not the Plays | Daily Brew

Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton plans to implement his coaching philosophy into the new offense.

news

GM Nick Caserio on the importance of offseason routines | Daily Brew

GM Nick Caserio describes a sample routine for players and himself during the time off before training camp.

news

Offseason on Track | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer looks at the 2022 offseason program.

Advertising