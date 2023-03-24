Massive amount of movement | Daily Brew

Mar 24, 2023 at 01:39 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

With the flurry of activity that's happened in our Texans world over the past two weeks, I realized that I needed to SEE everything that the Texans had done in one spot. I figured if I needed it, then you might appreciate it as well. So let's take a look by position.

OFFENSE

QB - as of 3/24 - in no particular order

Davis Mills

Case Keenum - FA signing

E.J. Perry - waiver claim from Jacksonville.

RB - as of 3/24 - in no particular order

Dameon Pierce

Dare Ogunbowale

Devin Singletary - FA signing

Mike Boone - FA signing

Gerrid Doaks - reserve/future signing

FB - as of 3/24 - in no particular order

Troy Hairston

Andrew Beck (FB/TE) - FA signing

WR - as of 3/24 - in no particular order

Nico Collins

John Metchie III - awaiting clearance from doctors

Amari Rodgers

Noah Brown - FA signing

Robert Woods - FA signing

Jalen Camp - reserve/future signing

Drew Estrada - reserve/future signing

Johnny Johnson III - reserve/future signing

Alex Bachman - reserve/future signing

TE - as of 3/24 - in no particular order

Teagan Quitoriano

Brevin Jordan

Mason Schreck - reserve/future signing

***Dalton Schultz - RUMORED FA signing, not made official yet

OL - as of 3/24 - in no particular order

Laremy Tunsil - signed contract extension with Texans

Tytus Howard

Kenyon Green

Shaq Mason - trade with the Buccaneers

Scott Quessenberry - re-signed with Texans

Charlie Heck

Austin Deculus

Jimmy Morrissey

Michael Deiter - FA signing

As of 3/24

22 offensive player remain in house from 2022

10 (with Schultz included) new offensive players added to the roster this offseason.

Defense

DL - as of 3/24 - in no particular order

Jon Greenard

Jerry Hughes

Taylor Stallworth - re-signed with Texans

Maliek Collins

Roy Lopez Jr.

Hassan Ridgeway - FA signing

Sheldon Rankins - FA signing

Chase Winovich - FA signing

Derek Rivers - re-signed with Texans

Demone Harris - reserve/future signing

Thomas Booker

Kurt Hinish

Adedayo Odeleye - reserve/future signing

LB - as of 3/24 - in no particular order

Christian Harris

Blake Cashman

Christian Kirksey

Garret Wallow

Jake Hansen

Cory Littleton - FA signing

Denzel Perryman - FA signing

Secondary - as of 3/24 - in no particular order

Jalen Pitre

Jimmie Ward - FA signing

Steven Nelson

Derek Stingley Jr.

Desmond King II

Tavierre Thomas - re-signed with the Texans

M.J. Stewart - re-signed with the Texans

Grayland Arnold

Eric Murray

Cobi Francis

Kendall Sheffield - FA signing

D'Angelo Ross - reserve/future signing

Ka'dar Hollman - reserve/future signing

As of 3/24

24 defensive players remain in house from 2022

9 new defensive players added to the roster this offseason

SPECIALISTS

Specialists - as of 3/24 - in no particular order

Jon Weeks - re-signed with the Texans

Kaimi Fairbairn

Cam Johnston

TOTAL ROSTER

49 players remain in house from 2022

19 (with Schultz included) new players added to the roster this offseason.

12 Draft picks soon to be added as well

Up to a dozen or so undrafted rookies to be added as well.

So, the 90-man roster could have just over 54% from last year heading into conditioning, OTA and mini-camp.

