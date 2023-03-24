Massive amount of movement | Daily Brew

With the flurry of activity that's happened in our Texans world over the past two weeks, I realized that I needed to SEE everything that the Texans had done in one spot. I figured if I needed it, then you might appreciate it as well. So let's take a look by position.
OFFENSE
QB - as of 3/24 - in no particular order
Davis Mills
Case Keenum - FA signing
E.J. Perry - waiver claim from Jacksonville.
RB - as of 3/24 - in no particular order
Dameon Pierce
Dare Ogunbowale
Devin Singletary - FA signing
Mike Boone - FA signing
Gerrid Doaks - reserve/future signing
FB - as of 3/24 - in no particular order
Troy Hairston
Andrew Beck (FB/TE) - FA signing
WR - as of 3/24 - in no particular order
Nico Collins
John Metchie III - awaiting clearance from doctors
Amari Rodgers
Noah Brown - FA signing
Robert Woods - FA signing
Jalen Camp - reserve/future signing
Drew Estrada - reserve/future signing
Johnny Johnson III - reserve/future signing
Alex Bachman - reserve/future signing
TE - as of 3/24 - in no particular order
Teagan Quitoriano
Brevin Jordan
Mason Schreck - reserve/future signing
***Dalton Schultz - RUMORED FA signing, not made official yet
OL - as of 3/24 - in no particular order
Laremy Tunsil - signed contract extension with Texans
Tytus Howard
Kenyon Green
Shaq Mason - trade with the Buccaneers
Scott Quessenberry - re-signed with Texans
Charlie Heck
Austin Deculus
Jimmy Morrissey
Michael Deiter - FA signing
As of 3/24
22 offensive player remain in house from 2022
10 (with Schultz included) new offensive players added to the roster this offseason.
Defense
DL - as of 3/24 - in no particular order
Jon Greenard
Jerry Hughes
Taylor Stallworth - re-signed with Texans
Maliek Collins
Roy Lopez Jr.
Hassan Ridgeway - FA signing
Sheldon Rankins - FA signing
Chase Winovich - FA signing
Derek Rivers - re-signed with Texans
Demone Harris - reserve/future signing
Thomas Booker
Kurt Hinish
Adedayo Odeleye - reserve/future signing
LB - as of 3/24 - in no particular order
Christian Harris
Blake Cashman
Christian Kirksey
Garret Wallow
Jake Hansen
Cory Littleton - FA signing
Denzel Perryman - FA signing
Secondary - as of 3/24 - in no particular order
Jalen Pitre
Jimmie Ward - FA signing
Steven Nelson
Derek Stingley Jr.
Desmond King II
Tavierre Thomas - re-signed with the Texans
M.J. Stewart - re-signed with the Texans
Grayland Arnold
Eric Murray
Cobi Francis
Kendall Sheffield - FA signing
D'Angelo Ross - reserve/future signing
Ka'dar Hollman - reserve/future signing
As of 3/24
24 defensive players remain in house from 2022
9 new defensive players added to the roster this offseason
SPECIALISTS
Specialists - as of 3/24 - in no particular order
Jon Weeks - re-signed with the Texans
Kaimi Fairbairn
Cam Johnston
TOTAL ROSTER
49 players remain in house from 2022
19 (with Schultz included) new players added to the roster this offseason.
12 Draft picks soon to be added as well
Up to a dozen or so undrafted rookies to be added as well.
So, the 90-man roster could have just over 54% from last year heading into conditioning, OTA and mini-camp.