Meet TE Mason Schreck

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.
Get to know TE Mason Schreck, signed as a free agent on June 10, 2022.
Full name: Mason Schreck
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-5, 252
Hometown: Medina, Ohio
School: Buffalo
- Schreck was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round (251st overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He appeared in 23 career games with one start for the Bengals on special teams and offense.
- He spent his rookie season on the Reserve/Injured list due to knee injury in the third preseason game.
- In 2020, Schreck made his first career NFL start at Cleveland, playing 30 snaps (15 offensive and 15 special teams).
- Schreck proposed to his girlfriend in Paul Brown Stadium.
- Schreck attended the University of Buffalo (2012-16). After a redshirt freshman season, he played football for four seasons (2013-16).
- He set a TE school record with 651 receiving yards (11.0 avg.) and was named to the All-Mid-American Conference Second Team during his final season with Buffalo (2016).
- During Schreck's senior year he also landed on the mid-season watch list for the John Mackey Award, presented to college football's most outstanding tight end.
- At Medina High School, Schreck was a starting quarterback for two seasons and was a center for the school's basketball team.
- As a junior, he threw for 667 yards and eight touchdowns and then played tight end and was a three-year letter winner.
- Schreck spent the 2021 season on the Bengals practice squad.