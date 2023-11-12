Metchie shares special moment with young fan battling cancer prior to Texans game

Standing on the sidelines of Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Max watched the Houston Texans warm-up for their game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wearing a white Texans hat, Max peered on as they prepared.
Then a special moment happened for the young fan, who is currently battling cancer, and was attending his first-ever NFL game.Texans receiver John Metchie III, who missed his rookie season in 2022 while battling Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, took a moment in his pregame warm-ups to make Max's day.
After removing his helmet, Metchie made his way over to introduce himself to Max and his family, who are big Ohio State fans and admire Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, and pose for a photo. A special moment between Max and Metchie, which neither will forget.