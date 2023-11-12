Metchie shares special moment with young fan battling cancer prior to Texans game

Standing on the sidelines of Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Max watched the Houston Texans warm-up for their game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wearing a white Texans hat, Max peered on as they prepared.

Then a special moment happened for the young fan, who is currently battling cancer, and was attending his first-ever NFL game.Texans receiver John Metchie III, who missed his rookie season in 2022 while battling Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, took a moment in his pregame warm-ups to make Max's day.