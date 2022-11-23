Miami Matchup this year is very different | Daily Brew

It's time for another date with the Dolphins and this one is very different.

Last season, these two teams met with 1-7 records. Since then, Miami is 15-4 including a 7-3 mark this year. In the offseason, the Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel as head coach and traded for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

I interviewed former Dolphin and WQAM morning show host Joe Rose on the 'Phins situation and he fully credits McDaniel's fun, positive approach and Hill's leadership.

Rose said during training camp it was clear Hill was the best player on both sides of the ball. But rather than just blow by his teammates, he pumped them up and urged them on.

Hill also publicly backed up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, causing a national stir when he favorably compared his abilities to Patrick Mahomes. Tua is having an MVP campaign and has the highest QB rating in the NFL.

The Texans are 8-2 all-time against Miami. They won the first seven match ups until getting steamrolled in a 2015 South Florida game that spring-boarded Houston to a 7-2 run and an AFC South title.

The other loss happened last year when the Texans fell short in a turnover-filled game. Miami coughed the ball up five times, while the Texans turned it over four times.

Miami is coming off a bye. This will be the third Texans opponent in the last five games that has gotten extra rest for the outing.