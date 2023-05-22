More current Texans played at these 2 schools than any other | Daily Brew

Alabama and Ohio State are well-represented on the Houston Texans.

Each school has four players currently on the 90-man roster. Six other universities--Baylor, LSU, Pittsburgh, Stanford, TCU and Wisconsin--have three Texans apiece.

Former Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud was the second overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, and he joined former Ohio State standouts in punter Cam Johnston, wide receiver Noah Brown and defensive back Kendall Sheffield on the club. Houston selected a pair of Crimson Tide players in this year's NFL Draft, taking defensive lineman Will Anderson, Jr. third overall, and linebacker Henry To'oto'o in the fifth round. That duo, along with linebacker Christian Harris and wide receiver John Metchie, III all played together during the 2021 season in college.

Conference-wise, the Big 10 led the way with 17 former players on the Texans' 90-man roster. The SEC was right behind with 14, while the ACC and Pac-12 each had a dozen. 10 players from the Big 12 are currently on the Texans. In all, 65 of the 90 players on the current roster played collegiately at a Power Five conference.

The 90-man roster will get trimmed to 53 players at the end of the preseason, Tuesday, August 29th.