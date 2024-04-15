MORE on the new uniform design process | Daily Brew

The players are back in the building.

Many Texans have been at NRG Stadium working out and getting treatments in the three months following the end of the season, but today's the start of Phase 1 of the Offseason Conditioning Program.

Iron was pumped in the weight room, and later today Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. will meet with the media.

They'll also surely get asked about the new uniforms, which will be unveiled next week.