MORE on the new uniform design process | Daily Brew

The players are back in the building.
Many Texans have been at NRG Stadium working out and getting treatments in the three months following the end of the season, but today's the start of Phase 1 of the Offseason Conditioning Program.
Iron was pumped in the weight room, and later today Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. will meet with the media.
They'll also surely get asked about the new uniforms, which will be unveiled next week.
Here's a taste of what went into changing from the old threads to the new ones...
For a little bit more context, current players were involved in the re-design process.
Greg Bailey of ABC-13/KTRK recently sat down with Cal and Hannah McNair and the trio discussed expectations and a lot more.
Texans safety Jimmie Ward recently wrote a children's book about the importance of good nutrition.