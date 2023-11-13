Motor running at full speed: Singletary has career day behind the line

When 'Motor' a.k.a. Devin Singletary got going on Sunday, there was little - or, perhaps, nothing - that could slow him down.

Singletary rushed for a career-high 150 yards and his first touchdown as a Houston Texan in Sunday's 30-27 road victory over the Bengals.

"The way he ran the football today was our best rushing game this year," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Credit to the O-Line and Motor for the way he ran the football. It was impressive to see and I loved the way he finished all of his runs."