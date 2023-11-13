Motor running at full speed: Singletary has career day behind the line

When 'Motor' a.k.a. Devin Singletary got going on Sunday, there was little - or, perhaps, nothing - that could slow him down.
Singletary rushed for a career-high 150 yards and his first touchdown as a Houston Texan in Sunday's 30-27 road victory over the Bengals.
"The way he ran the football today was our best rushing game this year," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Credit to the O-Line and Motor for the way he ran the football. It was impressive to see and I loved the way he finished all of his runs."
Singletary from the get-go was gashing the Bengals defense left and right. The fifth-year back was getting lanes to run through, which was pivotal to his career day.
"Our O-Line has been playing well for the past couple of weeks," Ryans said. "It is even more evident today on how they were moving the defense off the line of scrimmage and we were able to create lanes for Motor to hit."
This the fourth 100-yard rushing performance of Singletary's NFL career, and he raced past his previous career-high of 110 yards in a game, which was set last season.
