Motoring his way to 1K | Week 17

Dec 31, 2023 at 02:44 PM
Josh Koch
SingeltaryStory

Devin Singletary has proven his worth this season in the Texans offense not only as a weapon in the rushing attack but also through the passing game.

Entering Sunday, Singletary had 755 rushing yards and 185 receiving yards to put him at 940 total yards from scrimmage for the 2023 season.

Against the Titans, Singletary was big in both facets of the game. The Texans back rushed for 80 yards on 16 carries and also had six yards on three receptions as well. Singletary's day finished with a total of 86 yards from scrimmage, putting him at 1,026 scrimmage yards for the 2023 season.

