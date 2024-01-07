Motoring In: Singletary caps Texans scoring drive to regain lead | Week 18 

The Texans needed a clock-draining and eventual scoring drive as time ticked away in the fourth quarter against the Colts.
Houston answered the call with a 12-play, 73-yard drive that took 7:13 off the clock and was capped by a three-yard touchdown run by Devin Singletary to regain the lead over the Colts with 6:20 left in the game.
It was a drive that saw the Texans overcome a 1st-and-20 and a 2nd-and-13. A 17-yard reception by Dalton Schultz and a 23 and 14-yard gains by Nico Collins on the drive ended up being critical plays on the scoring drive.
Collins finished the drive pushing his game total to nine catches for 195 yards and a touchdown for the Texans. Singletary had 55 yards on 21 carries and a score at the end of the drive.