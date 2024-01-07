Motoring In: Singletary caps Texans scoring drive to regain lead | Week 18 

The Texans needed a clock-draining and eventual scoring drive as time ticked away in the fourth quarter against the Colts.

Houston answered the call with a 12-play, 73-yard drive that took 7:13 off the clock and was capped by a three-yard touchdown run by Devin Singletary to regain the lead over the Colts with 6:20 left in the game.

It was a drive that saw the Texans overcome a 1st-and-20 and a 2nd-and-13. A 17-yard reception by Dalton Schultz and a 23 and 14-yard gains by Nico Collins on the drive ended up being critical plays on the scoring drive.