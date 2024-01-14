MVP…MVP: Stroud draws chants in AFC Wild Card Round victory

Jan 13, 2024 at 09:16 PM
Josh Koch
stroud-presser

With time waning down in the third quarter and the Texans holding onto a 38-14 lead over the Browns, C.J. Stroud stepped to the line. 

A sold out NRG Stadium roared and the chants built with every second that ticked off the clock. 

MVP … MVP … MVP. 

"Legendary man, he deserves it," Texans receiver Nico Collins said. "He deserves everything for sure." 

As the fans came to life, fellow rookie Will Anderson Jr. heard the chants from the sideline as they grew louder and louder. 

Stroud in his first NFL Playoff appearance had pieced together an MVP-caliber performance going 16 for 21 for 274 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. 

"I understand the NFL is big on not handing the MVP to rookies but like you see what that dude just did to one of the best defenses in the NFL," Brevin Jordan said. "The dude is a beast. I don't understand why he's not in the conversation for MVP. 

"I honestly think he should be the frontrunner." 

Stroud produced a 157.2 passer rating in his performance, which is the highest in a game by a rookie in NFL history. 

"MVP man," Anderson said. "That's all I can say."

Anderson, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft just behind Stroud, agreed with the chants and even admitted to joining in a little bit. 

"For him to be a rookie and to have the success that he's having right now and leading this team at such a young age. All the guys just wanting to play for him and him showing in and out every game of what he can do and his ability, he's a special young man. 

"He's a great teammate. I just can't say enough good things about C.J." 

The Texans now advance to the AFC Divisional Round with Stroud leading the way at QB1. 

"C.J. [Stroud] is the reason why we're in this position. He's special. Special young man, special player, continues to shine no matter how big the moment is." 

The remaining Super Wild Card Round games will determine whether the Texans play at home or on the road in the AFC Divisional Round. If the Texans are at home, tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Related Content

news

Big Play Breakdown | Texans vs. Browns, Wild Card Round

Wow, WOW!!! What a Wild Card weekend for the good guys
news

"Dream come true": C.J. Stroud lights up Browns in playoff W | Wild Card Round

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes in a near-flawless performance Saturday afternoon. The Texans trounced Cleveland, 45-14, to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
news

J.J. Watt: "Unbelievably Exciting Time Down There" | Wild Card Round

Every Wednesday, Texans Ring of Honor inductee J.J. Watt joins the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN for his weekly appearance.
news

Bring the Noise: Texans Fans Create Playoff Atmosphere| Wild Card Round

As Ka'imi Fairbairn took his steps back to lineup for the opening kickoff, a sold out NRG Stadium rose to its feet. 
news

"Pick"ture Perfect: Texans defense comes up big in Playoff Victory | Wild Card Round

DeMeco Ryans wanted his defense to attack. 
news

Who's next? Texans must wait to know next opponent | Wild Card Round

The Houston Texans shellacked the Cleveland Browns, 45-14, on Saturday at NRG Stadium in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. They'll have to wait until Monday night to know who and when they'll play in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
news

VanderBlog: Super Wild Card Win 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views as the Texans defeat the Browns in Super Wild Card game
news

Game Recap: Texans down Browns 45-14 to advance to AFC Divisional Round

Houston's defense, offense shine in victory over Cleveland
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans stomp Browns in Wild Card victory

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns game here with the top highlights.
news

Steven Nelson House Calls Flacco Pass for 82-yard Pick Six | Wild Card Round

Nelson reels in first-ever playoff interception
news

Stroud hits Schultz for 37-yard Touchdown | Wild Card Round

Texans rookie QB breaks franchise record in first half
Advertising