New uniform clues and ANOTHER Texans Hall of Famer | Daily Brew

Good Thursday morning to you.
The NFL Draft begins one week from tonight in Detroit, and the Texans are slated to start the evening after with the 42nd overall pick. We'll see if that changes.
The Texans new uniforms are getting unveiled on April 23, and the Houston Chronicle did some digging and pieced together "all the clues" the team has dropped recently.
One clue, of many, has been very transparent: the Texans are intent on the deep connection to the city, and want it shown in the unis. But when did we all start referring to Houston, as "H-Town"?
Elsewhere, DeMeco Ryans is now a Hall of Famer. Congrats to the Texans head coach: he was selected to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Ryans played in the 2006 Senior Bowl, and then Houston used the first pick of the second round to make him a Texan.
Ryans and the Texans are going to add more talent to the roster next week during the Draft, and ESPN's D.J. Bien-Amie wrote about the 'sweet spot' in which the Texans lie.
H-Town routinely pumps out football talent, and there are several local tie-ins to next week's Draft. The Houston Chronicle checked out some of those NFL hopefuls in this piece.