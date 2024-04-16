Why "H-Town," and why we throw the H's Up here

Ultimately, it doesn't matter who coined it, or when and where it began. What's important is how it makes us feel. H-Town sounds like home. It sounds like community. And it lets us all rep Houston with a certain kind of pride and swagger.

From the franchise's beginning, Texans fans have emphasized the "H" in H-Town by throwin' up the H with their hands. As the team has developed since Bob and Janice McNair founded it and integrated into the city, throwin' up the H has become part of Houston culture.

Fans and players throw "H's up". With the back of the hand facing out, hand held in front of the chest, and both middle and ring fingers curled under the thumb, with the index and pinky fingers straight like a bull's horns. Importantly for people in H-Town, and unlike the Hook'em Horns hand signal for the University of Texas, the "H's up" sign has the palm of the hand facing inward.

If you're new to Houston – give it a try. Throw your H's up, give 'em some personality, and welcome – now you're in the Texans family.