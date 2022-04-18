Next steps for Brevin Jordan, Nico Collins | Daily Brew

Apr 18, 2022 at 04:30 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans offense will look to turn things around under Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton. A big part of that success will rely on the development of second-year TE Brevin Jordan and WR Nico Collins working with quarterback Davis Mills, also coming off his rookie campaign.

"It's going to be important that Nico and Brevin and some of the other young pass receiving guys that we have work together with our quarterback to develop more of a sense of continuity and that level of trust that we are going to need to be able to play fast and anticipate our throws and attack our opponents with rhythm and timing in our passing game," Hamilton said.

Hamilton, who served as Houston's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021, will be running a new offense this year with the veteran presence of WR Brandin Cooks. Cooks, signed to a contract extension last week, will not only provide a top weapon for Mills, but will also help further the development of second-year offensive players like Jordan and Collins.

"He's also a great leader for our team and for the younger guys in that room who are going to be catching passes, for Nico, for Brevin," Mills said. "Just setting the example of how they work and that's something that Nico and Brevin have fed on and looked at him to realize how a pro prepares and handles themselves week in and week out to continue to perform as the season goes on. I think those guys have taken that in last year and have really taken the next step going into this year."

As a rookie, Jordan was inactive until Week 8 of the 2021 season when he got his first NFL start and scored his first career touchdown in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Jordan scored three receiving touchdowns in six games in 2021 on his first 15 receptions, averaging a touchdown on 20 percent of his catches.

Collins averaged 13.52 yards per catch, ranking fourth among offensive players in the 2021 rookie class, and finished with 446 receiving yards and a touchdown in 14 games with eight starts.

Last year, Cooks finished the 2021 season with a career-high 90 receptions for 1,037 yards (11.5 avg.) and six touchdowns.

