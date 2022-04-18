Next steps for Brevin Jordan, Nico Collins | Daily Brew

Hamilton, who served as Houston's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021, will be running a new offense this year with the veteran presence of WR Brandin Cooks. Cooks, signed to a contract extension last week, will not only provide a top weapon for Mills, but will also help further the development of second-year offensive players like Jordan and Collins.

"He's also a great leader for our team and for the younger guys in that room who are going to be catching passes, for Nico, for Brevin," Mills said. "Just setting the example of how they work and that's something that Nico and Brevin have fed on and looked at him to realize how a pro prepares and handles themselves week in and week out to continue to perform as the season goes on. I think those guys have taken that in last year and have really taken the next step going into this year."