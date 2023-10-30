"Next week is really big for us": Texans already focused on Tampa Bay | Up Next...

During Sunday's 15-13 loss at Carolina, aside from a 10-minute stretch in the third quarter, the Texans actually were tied with or led the Panthers for nearly the rest of the 50 minutes. But an Eddy Piñeiro 23-yard field goal as time expired delivered the Panthers a win, and Houston had to fly home with its fourth loss of 2023.

Being close was nice, but getting the win was more important. But don't expect the Texans to sulk and feel sorry for themselves.

"What's the point of holding your head down?," quarterback C.J. Stroud said. "Of course you're not happy about it, but we're not that type of team that's just going to tuck our shell and not have swag and confidence no more just because we took a L."

Stroud engineered a pair of touchdown drives, one in the second quarter and another in the third. He completed 16-of-24 passes for 140 yards and is already focused on improving in time for the visiting Buccaneers this Sunday.

"We showed our potential and we're going to keep doing it," Stroud said. "I think next week is really big for us. "We have Tampa Bay and that's a really good defense and a good challenge for us. And we got to go back to work and practice really good."

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, like his rookie signal-caller, was already looking ahead to getting better.

"Hate to lose," Ryans said. "But what can we learn from it? It happened. They won the game. It's over. How can we grow from this loss?"

Defensive lineman Maliek Collins rang up a pair of sacks, a tackle for loss and seven tackles in all. But he's eager to get back at it and get better in the process.

"We just have to go right back to work," Collins said. "You go in there and you take your medicine on Monday. You look at the tape and come right back to work. I don't think that's going to be an issue. I think everybody in this locker room is resilient. I think everybody knows their potential and how good we can be. I think everybody will come back with that mentality."

The Texans are now 3-4 in 2023 and will host Tampa Bay on Sunday at noon inside NRG Stadium.

Related Content

news

"Battle of defenses" in Texans loss at Carolina

A quarterback matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 overall draft picks instead turned into a defensive battle between the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans fall 15-13 to Panthers

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers game here with the top highlights and social reactions.
news

Game Recap: Texans fall 15-13 in Carolina

Follow the Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers game with live updates from Drew Dougherty at Bank of America Stadium
news

C.J. Stroud gets 1st career TD run, puts Texans ahead in 3rd quarter

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud's 4th-down sneak for a score gave the Texans at 13-12 lead in the third quarter at Carolina.
news

Inactives: Tank Dell is active, while 6 Texans are out for Week 8 at Carolina

Robert Woods, Sheldon Rankins and more top the Texans' Week 8 Inactives list against the Panthers. Rookie WR Tank Dell, meanwhile, is active after missing the last game with a concussion.
news

Know your Foe: Carolina Panthers | Week 8

John Harris introduces readers to this week's opponent, the Carolina Panthers, and breaks down the key players on their roster
news

By the Numbers: Texans prepare for familiar showdown in Carolina

John Harris breaks down the numbers between the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers 
news

C.J. Stroud vs. Bryce Young, Jimmie Ward's role, celebrating Dusty Baker | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are gearing up for their Week 8 matchup at Carolina for the battle of top draft picks, No. 1 Bryce Young vs. No. 2 C.J. Stroud. 
news

Blake Cashman's playmaking Sunday earns him AFC Defensive Player of Week

Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his 15-tackle performance in the win over the New Orleans Saints.
news

Texans vs. Saints, Week 6 | Big Play Breakdown

John Harris breaks down the key plays that led to the 20-13 victory against the New Orleans Saints 
news

Harris Hits: Week 6 vs. New Orleans

Sunday's WIN wasn't pretty, wasn't ugly, it was just perfect…it was a WIN. John Harris recaps the victory in H-Town
