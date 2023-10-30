"Next week is really big for us": Texans already focused on Tampa Bay | Up Next...

During Sunday's 15-13 loss at Carolina, aside from a 10-minute stretch in the third quarter, the Texans actually were tied with or led the Panthers for nearly the rest of the 50 minutes. But an Eddy Piñeiro 23-yard field goal as time expired delivered the Panthers a win, and Houston had to fly home with its fourth loss of 2023.

Being close was nice, but getting the win was more important. But don't expect the Texans to sulk and feel sorry for themselves.

"What's the point of holding your head down?," quarterback C.J. Stroud said. "Of course you're not happy about it, but we're not that type of team that's just going to tuck our shell and not have swag and confidence no more just because we took a L."

Stroud engineered a pair of touchdown drives, one in the second quarter and another in the third. He completed 16-of-24 passes for 140 yards and is already focused on improving in time for the visiting Buccaneers this Sunday.