NFL Combine: What you need to know about the broad jump

How far can you jump? The answer to that could impact a player's draft stock, depending on the position group. Similar to the vertical jump, the broad jump is a measure of explosiveness, but also lower body strength. The ability to explode from a standing position, but still maintain balance and control can give NFL players an advantage especially in one-on-one battles.
Who can improve draft stock the most: Offensive and defensive linemen, defensive backs, running backs, wide receivers, edge rushers, linebackers
The Rules: From a balanced stance, the player explodes forward as far as he can and must land without moving.
Current NFL Combine record: Defensive back Byron Jones, 12'3" (2015)
Here are some current Texans who excelled in the vertical jump portion of their NFL Combine performance:
Lonnie Johnson (2019) – 10'9"
Gareon Conley (2017) – 10'9"
Justin Reid (2018) – 10'8"
Barkevious Mingo (2013) - 10'8"
Will Fuller V (2016) – 10'6"
Zach Cunningham (2017) – 10'5"
Bradley Roby (2014) – 10'4"
Kenny Stills (2013) – 10'4"
The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine takes place Tuesday, February 25 through Sunday, March 1. On-field drills begin on Thursday, February 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Check out shots of current Texans offensive players from previous NFL Combines. (Photos via AP Images)