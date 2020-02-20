NFL Combine: What you need to know about the broad jump

Feb 20, 2020 at 02:54 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

How far can you jump? The answer to that could impact a player's draft stock, depending on the position group. Similar to the vertical jump, the broad jump is a measure of explosiveness, but also lower body strength. The ability to explode from a standing position, but still maintain balance and control can give NFL players an advantage especially in one-on-one battles.

Who can improve draft stock the most: Offensive and defensive linemen, defensive backs, running backs, wide receivers, edge rushers, linebackers

The Rules: From a balanced stance, the player explodes forward as far as he can and must land without moving.

Current NFL Combine record: Defensive back Byron Jones, 12'3" (2015)

Here are some current Texans who excelled in the vertical jump portion of their NFL Combine performance:

Lonnie Johnson (2019) – 10'9"
Gareon Conley (2017) – 10'9"
Justin Reid (2018) – 10'8"
Barkevious Mingo (2013) - 10'8"
Will Fuller V (2016) – 10'6"
Zach Cunningham (2017) – 10'5"
Bradley Roby (2014) – 10'4"
Kenny Stills (2013) – 10'4"

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine takes place Tuesday, February 25 through Sunday, March 1. On-field drills begin on Thursday, February 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Photos: Current Texans offensive players at past NFL Combines

Check out shots of current Texans offensive players from previous NFL Combines. (Photos via AP Images)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
1 / 32

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 32

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Notre Dame receiver Will Fuller V runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 32

Notre Dame receiver Will Fuller V runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Mississippi offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil runs a drill during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Feb. 26, 2016 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts via AP)
4 / 32

Mississippi offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil runs a drill during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Feb. 26, 2016 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 32

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Oklahoma receiver Kenny Stills runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
6 / 32

Oklahoma receiver Kenny Stills runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Miami running back Duke Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
7 / 32

Miami running back Duke Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 32

Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is seen in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
9 / 32

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is seen in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
Northern Illinois offensive lineman Max Scharping runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 32

Northern Illinois offensive lineman Max Scharping runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State tight end Jordan Thomas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 32

Mississippi State tight end Jordan Thomas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Notre Dame receiver Will Fuller runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
12 / 32

Notre Dame receiver Will Fuller runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
Notre Dame offensive lineman Nick Martin runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
13 / 32

Notre Dame offensive lineman Nick Martin runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Texas Tech wide receiver Keke Coutee runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
14 / 32

Texas Tech wide receiver Keke Coutee runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tennessee offensive lineman Zach Fulton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 32

Tennessee offensive lineman Zach Fulton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Oklahoma receiver Kenny Stills runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
16 / 32

Oklahoma receiver Kenny Stills runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts via AP)
17 / 32

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
18 / 32

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Washington offensive lineman Senio Kelemete runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
19 / 32

Washington offensive lineman Senio Kelemete runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is seen after a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
20 / 32

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is seen after a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 32

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

San Diego State tight end Kahale Warring runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
22 / 32

San Diego State tight end Kahale Warring runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
23 / 32

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

USC wide receiver Steven Mitchell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
24 / 32

USC wide receiver Steven Mitchell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Mississippi offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
25 / 32

Mississippi offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
26 / 32

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
27 / 32

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Notre Dame receiver Will Fuller runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
28 / 32

Notre Dame receiver Will Fuller runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts via AP)
29 / 32

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Notre Dame receiver Will Fuller runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
30 / 32

Notre Dame receiver Will Fuller runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
Miami running back Lamar Miller runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
31 / 32

Miami running back Lamar Miller runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron throws during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
32 / 32

Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron throws during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Transcript: 10-24-2022 Press Conference

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith meets with the media to recap Week 7 vs. Raiders.

news

3 things from Lovie Smith's Monday Press Conference

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith addressed more playing time for some, improvements on offense and injury concerns following Week 7 in Las Vegas.

news

Texans hope to increase LB Christian Harris' role after debut

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith says the rookie linebacker had some flash plays in his debut.

news

Dare Ogunbowale's "flash plays" caught attention on Sunday

Houston Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale turned some heads in his limited time on offense Sunday at Las Vegas.

Advertising