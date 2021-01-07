Nick Caserio brings versatility, unique background to GM position | Daily Brew

Jan 07, 2021 at 09:50 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

On Thursday, the Houston Texans announced the signing of their fifth general manager in franchise history, Nick Caserio.

After 20 seasons in New England, Caserio brings his versatility and mix of front office and coaching experience to the Texans organization. He served a number of roles for Bill Belichick and the Patriots and is credited as being "one of the architects of the Super Bowl XLIX, Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII Champion New England Patriots." Since 2008, he's been New England's Director of Player Personnel.

"There's no question this is a really big loss for the Patriots," Boston Globe writer Ben Volin said in an interview with Texans Radio. "And I would argue, as big of a loss as they've had over the years of all their coaches and executives that have gone on to other teams. Bill O'Brien, Matt Patricia, Brian Flores, they've been able to replace these guys and still win championships. But Nick Caserio is a really integral part of the operation as Bill Belichick's right-hand man. This is a guy that really runs the front office. He's the director of player personnel, but he's basically the de facto GM. Bill Belichick is still the man in charge."

Caserio was an integral part of the NFL Draft process for the Patriots, from running the draft to addressing the media afterwards. In free agency, Caserio did a lot of the negotiating, particularly for "mid-tier level guys," according to Volin. And, it was Caserio's signature on many of the player contracts.

In 2007, Caserio stepped in as the Patriots wide receivers coach after a three-year stint as the team's director of pro personnel (2004-06). As a former four-year starting quarterback at John Carroll University, Caserio could often be seen throwing the ball at Patriots practice, during Tuesday free agent tryouts or even during college pre-draft workouts.

Most intriguing of all might be Caserio's role on game days in New England, adding another level of versatility to his background and how he worked with his former coaching staff.

"He would sit in the coach's press box and be the spotter for (offensive coordinator) Josh McDaniels, telling him, 'It's second-and-7, ball is on the thirty-six. Defense is bringing in an extra nickel defender,'" Volin said. "So he's just done a little bit of everything for them and it's such a valuable piece of the organization. We talk here about how are the Patriots going to replace him? They're going to need to hire three or four different guys because he just did so many different things with Patriots."

Click here to join the Houston Texans future.

Photos: Texans General Manager Nick Caserio

The Houston Texans have hired Nick Caserio as the team's fifth general manager.

PE081618_EJA0155
1 / 3
Eric J. Adler
NYJ-010321_Adler0062
2 / 3
Eric J. Adler
042519-Caserio_EJA09
3 / 3
Eric J. Adler
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Did Derek Carr learn VALUABLE lesson from Texans as a youth? | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer chimes in with some thoughts on Clements Ranger/New Orleans Saint quarterback Derek Carr, Texans TE Dalton Schultz and much more.
news

Prepping for Saints, Aaron Rodgers on C.J. Stroud, solar eclipse in Texas | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans prep for the New Orleans Saints, C.J. Stroud continues to impress NFL players, plus a solar eclipse is headed to Texas this weekend. 
news

QB legend sounds off on C.J. Stroud & an Austin native joins up | Daily Brew

A notable quarterback is mightily impressed by Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud, and the Texans added an Austin native to the roster on Tuesday.
news

Texans marching onto the Saints, Will Ferrell going Old School | Daily Brew

After a close loss at Atlanta, the Houston Texans look to get back on the winning track this week, plus Will Ferrell goes back to USC as a frat-party DJ.
news

Moving on...and history made  | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans start the work week looking ahead to the matchup with the Saints, and looking back a bit at what went down in Atlanta.
news

Friday, Founder's Day and Gameday | Daily Brew

Celebrate the founding of the Houston Texans by reading this Daily Brew about some things the organization has planned for the anniversary.
news

Five Texans on the All-Rookie team so far, DeMeco's impact, AFC Power rankings | Daily Brew

The Texans rookies get some national attention, DeMeco Ryans' impact, plus how did the past two wins have Houston moving up in the AFC power rankings. 
news

Back at it...with the Atlanta Falcons waiting | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans return to work on Wednesday to get ready for the Atlanta Falcons. Here's a recap of some Texans news nuggets to get your day going.
news

C.J. Stroud's birthday, winning moments, Mean Girls | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans have a history-making QB that turns 22 today and are coming off back-to-back wins in four-way tie in the AFC South.
news

Start to finish domination & J.J. Watt's Day | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans ran away with their second straight victory of the season, and J.J. Watt's brilliant career was celebrated with his Ring of Honor induction.
news

J.J., C.J., Tank and Terrible Towels | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer chimes in with his thoughts on one of the most important regular season games in recent memory.
news

J.J. Watt's letter to H-Town, C.J. Stroud praise, Swift-Kelce parody | Daily Brew

J.J. Watt writes a letter to Houston and the fans, C.J. Stroud is getting a lot of attention and who doesn't love a good parody song?
Advertising