Nick Caserio tidbits, free agency looms and more | Daily Brew

Feb 29, 2024 at 07:17 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brew_nick

Thursday at the Combine is here.

Two days ago, we heard from Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, and yesterday, it was Executive V.P./General Manager Nick Caserio's turn at the podium.

Caserio covered quite a bit, and you read the brief recap in under a minute by clicking HERE.

The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Alexander wrote a bit about Caserio and the offseason for the Texans, HERE.

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) released its annual report card on franchises, and the Texans scored very well.

Seth Payne of 'Payne & Pendergast' on SportsRadio 610 in the mornings, points out a thing or two about the upcoming start of free agency and the Texans.

