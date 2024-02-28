Continuity, the Cap, Nick Saban key topics for Nick Caserio | 1-Minute Recap

Saban's Help

"Nick is great to talk to," Caserio said. "It's similar to Bill [Belichick] in some respects. They have such a library and a history of players that you can benchmark against one another. I've had a number of conversations with Coach Saban before the draft, not only the last year, but previous years, and his insight is very valuable and useful."

"Everybody who spoke on Will's behalf and the way Will was presented – we saw that in spades, and maybe it was even better than maybe we even thought," Caserio said. "We're happy that Will is on our team. Henry did a great job this year, as well, kind of in his role. Kind of came in as a backup. He was forced to play in the middle of the year, I want to say weeks four, five, six, where we had some players that were injured, and he went out there and had some productive play. Excited about those two players and their growth, and really from year one to year two, really try to improve on some of the things they did last year."