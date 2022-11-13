Nico Collins comes back from injury, catches TD

Nov 13, 2022 at 02:14 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Nico Collins returned with a bang.

The second-year receiver, who missed the last two games with a groin injury, caught a 12-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter of Sunday's road game against the Giants. It was Collins' first score of 2022, and after the Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point, it pulled the Texans to within 14-10, with 8:06 remaining in the third.

Following a delay-of-game penalty against the Texans, Houston faced a 2nd-and-Goal at the 12-yard line. Quarterback Davis Mills looked to his left and threw to Collins on the left side of the end zone. His scoring grab was the seventh play of a scoring drive that went 75 yards and burned 4:27 off the play clock.

It was Collins' second catch of the afternoon, and his 20th of 2022. It was also the second touchdown reception of his career.

For Mills, it was his 11th touchdown pass of the season

Related Content

news

Dameon Pierce goes over 100-yd mark from scrimmage

Rookie RB Dameon Pierce averaged 5.5 yards per carry in the road loss to the Giants. He was mad at a 4th quarter fumble, but head coach Lovie Smith called it a "stuff happens" moment.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans vs. Giants

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Giants Week 10 matchup.

news

Texans vs. Giants | Week 10

The Houston Texans are taking on the New York Giants for Week 10 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. New York Giants

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 10 vs. the New York Giants.

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs New York Giants on Sunday, November 13th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

Dameon Pierce electrifies with career-best performance

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce and the offensive line put on a show in Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans vs. Eagles

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Eagles Week 9 matchup.

news

Rapid Reactions: Texans battled hard on Battle Red night, but fall 29-17 to undefeated Eagles

The Houston Texans battled hard on Battle Red night but ultimately fell 29-17 to an undefeated Philadelphia Eagles team on Thursday Night Football.

news

Texans vs. Eagles | Week 9

The Houston Texans are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season on Thursday Night Football.

news

Rookie TE Teagan Quitoriano scores TD in NFL debut

The Houston Texans rookie tight end scored a touchdown in his NFL debut on the opening drive against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 9 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertising