Nico Collins comes back from injury, catches TD

Nico Collins returned with a bang.

The second-year receiver, who missed the last two games with a groin injury, caught a 12-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter of Sunday's road game against the Giants. It was Collins' first score of 2022, and after the Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point, it pulled the Texans to within 14-10, with 8:06 remaining in the third.

Following a delay-of-game penalty against the Texans, Houston faced a 2nd-and-Goal at the 12-yard line. Quarterback Davis Mills looked to his left and threw to Collins on the left side of the end zone. His scoring grab was the seventh play of a scoring drive that went 75 yards and burned 4:27 off the play clock.

It was Collins' second catch of the afternoon, and his 20th of 2022. It was also the second touchdown reception of his career.