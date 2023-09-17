Nico Collins "just went crazy" with 146-yard day vs. Colts 

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was disappointed in the team outcome Sunday. But Ryans was impressed with Collins' performance.

"It was exciting to see the game that Nico had, one of the best games in his career," Ryans said. "Very encouraged with Nico. He's doing the work, and we're seeing it on the field. He and C.J. are building a really good connection, and we're excited to see that continue to grow."

Stroud shared in the postgame press conference that Collins was one of the first Texans to reach out to him and meet him after the quarterback was picked second overall in this year's NFL Draft. Since then, that connection's continued to build.

"It's really fun working with a guy like that," Stroud said. "He works really, really hard. He works on his body really, really hard. He's a big guy, and he's getting out of cuts really fast. I know it's hard on his limbs and everything. He's constantly in the training room. He's constantly asking me questions about the offense, and he's constantly just trying to get better. And I appreciate a guy like that."

Collins now has 13 catches for 226 yards this season. He's averaging 17.4 yards per reception.