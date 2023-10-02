No sacks allowed: Texans offensive line thrives last 2 games

For the second straight game, C.J. Stroud wasn't sacked.

The rookie quarterback was dropped 11 times combined in the first two games of his career. But at Jacksonville a week ago and against the Steelers yesterday at NRG Stadium he stayed upright. It's no coincidence the Texans won both contests handily.

"That's big time," tight end Dalton Schultz said. "Everybody knows we're banged up, up front. For the guys that are playing, it's the next man up mentality. Those guys are battling all game."