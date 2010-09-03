Notes from Kubiak's press conference

Texans coach Gary Kubiak didn't announce all of the Texans' roster cuts on Friday, but he did announce a few. The full list will be released Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.
Notes from Kubiak's 3:30 p.m. press conference:
- Kubiak said that veteran cornerback Jacques Reeves has been released. Linebacker Danny Clark has not
- Kubiak confirmed that kicker Kris Brown has been released in favor of newcomer Neil Rackers. Kubiak said the determining factor between the two kickers was kickoffs, which he said favored Rackers
- Wide receiver André Davis (hip/tailbone) "looks like he's headed for injured reserve," according to Kubiak. The Texans are likely to keep five wide receivers.
- Kubiak didn't expressly say it, but rookie Dorin Dickerson looks like might have made it as the fifth receiver. Here's what Kubiak said, with a hearty laugh, when asked if he's worried about other teams picking up Dickerson should the Texans try to put him on the practice squad: "I'm not worried about that at all. It's not going to happen."
- The Texans worked out free agent running backs Derrick Ward and Justin Fargas today. There are issues at running back with Steve Slaton dealing with a toe injury and the uncertain roster status of Jeremiah Johnson (who also has a toe injury) and Chris Henry.
- Quarterback John David Booty will be released, although Kubiak expects to add another quarterback to the roster or practice squad at some point. That third quarterback, Kubiak said, could be Booty.