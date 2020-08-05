Offense has a Variety of Weapons | Daily Brew

Usually in training camp we use the metaphor of 'taking a test drive' to describe the offense's foray into joint practices or preseason games.

This year, Coordinator Tim Kelly knows he'll have no such opportunity and the team will have to do whatever it can in the iron sharpening iron way of intrasquad work.

A huge plus is the offensive line having some continuity from last year. When the projected starting five were together in 2019 the results were highly productive. Deshaun Watson should be able to fully take advantage of his and their experience as the attack looks to improve on the numbers of the last two seasons.

In 2019, the offense put up its most yards in the O'Brien era. In 2018, the most points. Now comes a chance to put it all together as the team has its deepest, most experienced group on the offensive side of the ball in a long time, maybe ever.

The battle tested wide receivers are led by Will Fuller, Kenny Stills and new additions Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks. If all four are healthy it'll be a luxury decision to carve up playing time because the backs and tight ends are also gifted in making plays through the air.

Two years ago Jordan Thomas had four TDs as a rookie. Last season he barely played but it didn't slow down the group because Darren Fells had a franchise year at the position with seven touchdown catches and Jordan Akins played well. Kahale Warring will get a chance to make noise in year two after spending his rookie campaign on IR.

And the backs have a diverse skill set with Duke Johnson returning after a 44 catch season, the most for a back in the O'Brien era. A healthy David Johnson could take the position group to another level.

This piece says nothing about the depth behind all these players as we'll be watching closely who will push for playing time and how.

Watson was the top come-from-behind quarterback in the NFL last year. With the weapons and experience around him this season he's looking to have his best season.