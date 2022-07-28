Offseason is over, let's ROCK | Daily Brew

Jul 28, 2022 at 05:31 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

It began on January 10 and it ends today. The offseason is done, finished, history. And I'm as fired up as a five-year-old on Christmas morning that Texans Camp ignites tomorrow.

Speaking of 'ignite,' the projected high temperature doesn't climb above 93 for at least a week. Break out the parkas!

This was one of the most optimism-generating offseasons I can remember around here. I'll put it in the top five for sure.

The hiring of Lovie Smith got the entire fanbase pumped. Immediately there was peace in the land as a true Texan was signed to lead the team. But more than that, Smith has gobs of experience as a head coach. And he knows the building, roster and assignment better than anyone, having been here last year.

Smith soon talked, among other things, about how great it was to have a good group of players from the state of Texas. Whether it was through the draft, taking stock of the current roster or through free agency, the Texans went to work getting Lone Star State players.

Free agency went well enough as you knew Nick Caserio had to sign a lot of players after a season with many employed on short contracts. The head-turning acquisitions continued after the initial wave with the signing of players like Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes and the trade for Rasheem Green.

Of course, the trade with Cleveland grabbed national headlines but the most important thing about that was what the Texans would do with the picks. We still have two additional seasons to find out about that but the 2022 class garnered good reviews, not that those matter much. The real proving ground is on the fields of the Houston Methodist Training Center then the stadiums around the league.

And so it begins, the 21st training camp and a new path back to winning. No one knows how quickly they will rise but the Texans are clearly on an upward trajectory. They have so many of the tools they need to improve. How fast that improvement happens is anybody's guess. We'll all find out together.

