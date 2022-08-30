On to Indianapolis | Daily Brew

Aug 30, 2022 at 02:23 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans will be trimming down to their 53-man roster on Tuesday and finalizing their practice squad in the next few days. Head Coach Lovie Smith has been pleased with where his team is after a 3-0 preseason with minimal injuries. The team will return to practice on Wednesday to get to work for their Week 1 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans will face a Colts offense led by veteran QB Matt Ryan and RB Jonathan Taylor, a unanimous First-Team All-Pro revealed this week as the No. 5 best player on the NFL Top 100.

"We're a running team, just look at who we have on our roster right now," Smith said. "When I say we're a running team, I'm not giving you anything. The team that we play to open up the season (Indianapolis Colts), right here at NRG stadium, they're a running team too. Their best football player may be their running back (Jonathan Taylor). There's a lot of ways to do it, and we're going to look at all of the different ways that you can run the football."

Despite the emphasis on the run game, Smith admits the passing game is a major factor for the offense's success. QB Davis Mills, heading into his second season, worked this offseason to improve his accuracy, build chemistry and even increase his own lower body strength to help build on his rookie performance in 2021.

"I like the way we're starting off," Smith said. "It does come down to the quarterback an awful lot. Everything you can do as a young quarterback, he's done and he's ready to take that next step. We're going to give him all the tools that we think are necessary for him do to well and that's not just offensively. That's how we play defense and special teams."

The Texans will open their 2022 regular season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11. Kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

Browse tickets for Texans-Colts season kickoff on September 11 at 12:00 PM.

📸 | Best of 2022 Texans Camp

Check out the top photos from Training Camp presented by Xfinity.

An image from the Aug. 9, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
1 / 103

An image from the Aug. 9, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
2 / 103

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
3 / 103

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 17, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice.
4 / 103

An image from the Aug. 17, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice.

An Aug. 3, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
5 / 103

An Aug. 3, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 7, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.
6 / 103

An image from the Aug. 7, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
7 / 103

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
8 / 103

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
9 / 103

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT
An Aug. 3, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
10 / 103

An Aug. 3, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
11 / 103

A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An Aug. 3, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
12 / 103

An Aug. 3, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An Aug. 3, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
13 / 103

An Aug. 3, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
14 / 103

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
15 / 103

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
16 / 103

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An Aug. 3, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
17 / 103

An Aug. 3, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
18 / 103

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
19 / 103

A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
20 / 103

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
21 / 103

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
22 / 103

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
23 / 103

A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
24 / 103

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 9, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
25 / 103

An image from the Aug. 9, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
26 / 103

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
27 / 103

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 9, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
28 / 103

An image from the Aug. 9, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 7, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.
29 / 103

An image from the Aug. 7, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
30 / 103

An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
31 / 103

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
32 / 103

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
33 / 103

A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
34 / 103

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
35 / 103

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
36 / 103

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 16, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice.
37 / 103

An image from the Aug. 16, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 5, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.
38 / 103

An image from the Aug. 5, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
39 / 103

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 9, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
40 / 103

An image from the Aug. 9, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
41 / 103

A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
42 / 103

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 16, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice.
43 / 103

An image from the Aug. 16, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 9, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
44 / 103

An image from the Aug. 9, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
45 / 103

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
46 / 103

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
47 / 103

A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
48 / 103

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
49 / 103

A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 5, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.
50 / 103

An image from the Aug. 5, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
51 / 103

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 5, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.
52 / 103

An image from the Aug. 5, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An Aug. 3, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
53 / 103

An Aug. 3, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
54 / 103

An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
55 / 103

An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
56 / 103

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 5, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.
57 / 103

An image from the Aug. 5, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 5, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.
58 / 103

An image from the Aug. 5, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
59 / 103

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
60 / 103

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 11, 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp practice.
61 / 103

An image from the Aug. 11, 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
62 / 103

A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 7, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.
63 / 103

An image from the Aug. 7, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
64 / 103

An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 7, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.
65 / 103

An image from the Aug. 7, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.

An Aug. 3, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
66 / 103

An Aug. 3, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
67 / 103

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp practice.
68 / 103

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
69 / 103

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
70 / 103

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
71 / 103

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
72 / 103

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 5, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.
73 / 103

An image from the Aug. 5, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
74 / 103

A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 11, 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp practice.
75 / 103

An image from the Aug. 11, 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 16, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice.
76 / 103

An image from the Aug. 16, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice.

An Aug. 3, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
77 / 103

An Aug. 3, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
78 / 103

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 9, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
79 / 103

An image from the Aug. 9, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
80 / 103

A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
81 / 103

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
82 / 103

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 5, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.
83 / 103

An image from the Aug. 5, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
84 / 103

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp practice.
85 / 103

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp practice.

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
86 / 103

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
87 / 103

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
88 / 103

An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp practice.
89 / 103

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp practice.

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
90 / 103

An Aug. 2, 2022 image from Day 3 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 5, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.
91 / 103

An image from the Aug. 5, 2022 Texans Training Camp practice.

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
92 / 103

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
93 / 103

An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp practice.
94 / 103

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 23, 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp Practice.
95 / 103

An image from the Aug. 23, 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp Practice.

An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
96 / 103

An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
97 / 103

An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
98 / 103

An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
99 / 103

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
100 / 103

A July 30, 2022 image from Day 2 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
101 / 103

An image from the Aug. 22, 2022 Houston Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp practice.
102 / 103

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
103 / 103

An image from the Aug. 6, 2022 Texans training camp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

"Hungry" rookies will play extensively in 2022 | Daily Brew

Head Coach Lovie Smith spoke about several rookie standouts and their prospects at starting.

news

By the Numbers, preseason style | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares key numbers from the 2022 Preseason.

news

Texans defensive line veterans to play in preseason finale | Daily Brew

Head Coach Lovie Smith says a few more defensive line starters will see action in Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Preseason finale focus | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer looks into the connections between the Texans and 49ers ahead of Thursday night's game.

news

QB Kyle Allen finding fit in Texans offense | Daily Brew

Texans Quarterback Kyle Allen discusses getting comfortable in Pep Hamilton's offense.

news

Texans first-team offense on the right track | Daily Brew

Head Coach Lovie Smith shared his thoughts on what he's seen of the Texans' first-team offense through two preseason games.

news

Did you know? | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Analyst John Harris digs up some fun facts about today's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Preseason Evolution | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer recounts the NFL preseason games' transformation throughout the years.

news

Derek Rivers impresses with pass-rushing skills | Daily Brew

Despite limited playing time, the six-year veteran has produced whenever he is on the field, according to Lovie Smith.

news

Lovie Smith has to-do list after preseason win | Daily Brew

The Texans were victorious Saturday night against the Saints. Head Coach Lovie Smith pointed out what he liked, and also what he'd like to see improved upon in the weeks to come.

news

Preseason preview | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down what each position group could look like against the Saints.

Advertising