On to Indianapolis | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will be trimming down to their 53-man roster on Tuesday and finalizing their practice squad in the next few days. Head Coach Lovie Smith has been pleased with where his team is after a 3-0 preseason with minimal injuries. The team will return to practice on Wednesday to get to work for their Week 1 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans will face a Colts offense led by veteran QB Matt Ryan and RB Jonathan Taylor, a unanimous First-Team All-Pro revealed this week as the No. 5 best player on the NFL Top 100.

"We're a running team, just look at who we have on our roster right now," Smith said. "When I say we're a running team, I'm not giving you anything. The team that we play to open up the season (Indianapolis Colts), right here at NRG stadium, they're a running team too. Their best football player may be their running back (Jonathan Taylor). There's a lot of ways to do it, and we're going to look at all of the different ways that you can run the football."

Despite the emphasis on the run game, Smith admits the passing game is a major factor for the offense's success. QB Davis Mills, heading into his second season, worked this offseason to improve his accuracy, build chemistry and even increase his own lower body strength to help build on his rookie performance in 2021.

"I like the way we're starting off," Smith said. "It does come down to the quarterback an awful lot. Everything you can do as a young quarterback, he's done and he's ready to take that next step. We're going to give him all the tools that we think are necessary for him do to well and that's not just offensively. That's how we play defense and special teams."

The Texans will open their 2022 regular season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11. Kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.