Optimism abounds during big week for Texans | Daily Brew

A few weeks into the offseason conditioning program, the players and coaches are energized.

Rookies will report later this week and hit the field over the weekend for the first time as Texans.

It's an exciting time of year for a franchise boasting a new head coach, two of the first three picks in this year's NFL Draft, and several intriguing veteran free agent and trade acquisitions.

Team Chairman/CEO Cal McNair, who spoke before the annual Texans Charity Golf Classic on Monday, has liked what he's seen from General Manager Nick Caserio and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans.

"They're working well together," McNair said. "They see the field the same way, they see the players the same way and that alignment was what we were after. It's looking good so far, so we're excited."

From the top, with McNair, down to players like running back Dare Ogunbowale, optimism is high. Ogunbowale has enjoyed the direction of the offense under coordinator Bobby Slowik and the rest of the staff.

"They came and energized the room right away," Ogunbowale said. "The great vibes coming into the team meeting room and with Coach Slow, his offense is beautiful. There's a lot of opportunity for guys to make plays, a lot of opportunity for guys to be put in different situations to make plays. So we're all excited."

Ogunbowale and the veterans will soon work on the field with the rookies. Ryans explained the expectations he has for the assistant coaches, and for himself.

"It's our job to develop players," Ryans said. "We find out what young men do well and how can we help them grow in the areas that they may have some weaknesses. So it's our job to understand those weaknesses as coaches and also just continue to help those guys."